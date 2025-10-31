Bagbin Joins Global Parliamentary Task Force on Ukraine War

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been appointed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s Task Force working toward a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Parliament announced Thursday.

The appointment places Ghana’s parliamentary leader among eight distinguished lawmakers from across the globe tasked with facilitating dialogue between Ukrainian and Russian parliamentarians as diplomatic channels remain strained.

According to a statement signed by David Sebastian Damoah, Parliament’s Director of Media Relations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President cited Bagbin’s integrity, impartiality, and ability to build trust with all parties as key factors behind the selection.

The Task Force, established in March 2022 shortly after Russia’s military operations in Ukraine began, has already held more than thirteen meetings and conducted missions to both Kyiv and Moscow, creating rare opportunities for Ukrainian and Russian lawmakers to engage despite deteriorating diplomatic relations between their governments.

IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong expressed strong confidence in what Bagbin will bring to the initiative. “We are confident that your leadership and experience will enhance the work and impact of the Task Force in its mission to support diplomatic efforts in seeking a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine,” he said.

The Speaker joins seven other parliamentarians drawn from all six geopolitical groups represented within the IPU, ensuring the Task Force reflects diverse regional perspectives on one of the most significant conflicts affecting global security today.

Bagbin’s role will involve participating in meetings during IPU Assemblies and joining hearings with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations, according to the parliamentary statement. These engagements aim to maintain parliamentary diplomacy channels even as formal governmental talks face obstacles.

The statement noted that the ultimate goal remains clear: to douse the war in Ukraine through sustained dialogue and parliamentary cooperation.

Ghana’s involvement through Bagbin’s appointment underscores the country’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution, principles that have long guided its foreign policy approach.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, founded in 1889, serves as the global organization of national parliaments, working to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among legislative bodies worldwide. It represents more than 180 parliaments and brings together lawmakers from diverse political systems.

Parliamentary diplomacy has emerged as an increasingly important complement to traditional governmental channels, particularly in conflicts where official diplomatic relations have broken down or become severely constrained.

Observers suggest Bagbin’s appointment reflects growing recognition of Africa’s potential role in mediating global conflicts, particularly as the continent has maintained relatively balanced relations with both Western powers and Russia throughout the Ukraine crisis.

The Speaker’s diplomatic experience, gained through decades in Ghana’s Parliament and extensive engagement with international parliamentary bodies, positions him well for the sensitive negotiations the Task Force undertakes.

While the Task Force operates separately from official peace negotiations, its work provides a crucial backchannel for dialogue and can help build understanding that supports broader diplomatic efforts toward ending the conflict.

The appointment comes as the international community continues seeking pathways to peace in a war that has displaced millions, caused significant casualties, and created ripple effects across global energy markets and food security.