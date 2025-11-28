Bagbin Emphasizes Parliament Dignity Rests on Members Respecting Decisions

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stressed that protecting the dignity of Parliament requires all members to collectively respect decisions taken by the House and its leadership.

Bagbin made this statement on Wednesday, November 27, while delivering his ruling citing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for contempt of Parliament and referring him to the Privileges Committee for investigation. The Speaker noted that the issue touches on the dignity and institutional integrity of Parliament.

The contempt citation stems from allegations that Afenyo-Markin disregarded a parliamentary resolution removing him from Ghana’s delegation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament. On July 22, 2025, Parliament passed a resolution constituting Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, explicitly removing Afenyo-Markin’s name from the list.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga recounted that during the ECOWAS session in Port Harcourt, Nigeria from September 25 to 28, 2025, Ghana’s delegation found Afenyo-Markin present and refusing to give way as directed by Parliament. His action led to ECOWAS initially refusing to swear in Ghana’s delegation until the issue was resolved.

Ayariga filed an official complaint to Speaker Bagbin, accusing the Effutu Member of Parliament of affronting the dignity and authority of Parliament. The Majority Leader cited Order 31 provisions stating that any act or omission which affronts the dignity or authority of Parliament constitutes contempt of Parliament and a breach of parliamentary privilege.

Delivering his ruling, Bagbin stated that Afenyo-Markin’s conduct undermines the authority of the House and urged the Privileges Committee to discharge its mandate with decorum and impartiality. The Speaker also urged Members of Parliament to refrain from public commentary while the committee investigates.

The Privileges Committee, chaired by Bernard Ahiafor, will now examine the allegations and report back to the House. The dispute centers on whether Afenyo-Markin’s role as Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament grants him authority to attend sessions independently of Ghana’s national delegation membership.

This development comes amid heightened tensions in Parliament following recent clashes between the Majority and Minority leadership during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.