Bagbin Elected APNAC President to Lead Continental Anti-Corruption Fight

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been elected President of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) at the organization’s 9th Biennial General Meeting held in Accra.

Mr. Bagbin accepted the continental role and pledged to promote integrity in public life and support Africa’s collective fight against corruption. The election comes a few weeks after the Speaker was appointed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, joining seven other parliamentarians from around the world.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Bagbin commended the outgoing President and Board Members of APNAC for their service, describing their leadership as a firm foundation for the new administration. “The Network remains thankful for their dedication, collective wisdom, and lasting contribution,” he said. The Speaker pledged to work closely with legislators across Africa to advance APNAC’s objectives, noting that progress in the fight against corruption would depend on unity and cooperation among member parliaments.

“Collective effort is vital to strengthening parliaments, improving accountability, and building a continent where integrity is upheld as a standard practice,” Mr. Bagbin stated. His election marks a significant moment for Ghana’s leadership in continental governance reform, positioning Parliament House at the center of regional anti-corruption efforts.

The four-day meeting, which ran from November 6 to 9, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, brought together parliamentarians from 24 African countries. The conference theme, “Repositioning APNAC in the Fight against Corruption: Overcoming Current and Emerging Challenges,” aimed to discuss ways to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and promote transparency and accountability on the continent.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony, Speaker Bagbin described corruption as a cancer eating away at the fabric of African societies. “We must reposition APNAC as a true vanguard of Africa’s integrity movement and work together to create a continent where integrity is the norm, not the exception,” he said. He cautioned that the monetization of politics and loss of societal values have worsened corruption across Africa, noting that some presidential candidates spend up to $100 million on campaigns, while parliamentary hopefuls spend hundreds of thousands.

Mr. Bagbin outlined Ghana’s efforts to combat corruption, including the establishment of the Ethics and Standards Committee, the Office of the Commissioner of Standards, a Corruption Risk Management Plan, and an Anti-Corruption Department under the Legal and Governance Services Division. He also cited the creation of the Citizens’ Bureau and Petitions Committee to enhance civic participation and transparency.

Louis G. Vlavonou, the President of APNAC-Africa and Speaker of the National Assembly of Benin, said corruption stood as one of the most significant threats to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063. “It undermines public trust, fuels transnational financial crimes, and jeopardizes our borders, sovereignty, and overall development,” he said. He charged all parliamentarians, especially APNAC members, to unite and reaffirm their commitment to combat corruption.

Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, urged APNAC to reposition itself and explore innovative ways to support parliaments, including pushing for robust anti-corruption laws, enhancing inter-parliamentary collaboration, leveraging technology for oversight, and empowering citizens and civil society. “The goal is to build a continent where integrity is the norm, and transparency is a culture,” he said.

The IPU President, in an earlier statement, said Mr. Bagbin’s integrity, impartiality, and ability to build trust with all parties informed his appointment to the Russia-Ukraine peace Task Force. The IPU Task Force, which was established in March 2022, has held more than thirteen meetings and conducted diplomatic missions to Kyiv and Moscow. As part of his duties, Mr. Bagbin will attend meetings during IPU Assemblies and take part in hearings and discussions with both Ukrainian and Russian parliamentary delegations.

APNAC is a continental body that brings together legislators dedicated to tackling corruption through parliamentary oversight, policy reform, and institutional accountability. The network serves as a platform for parliamentarians to champion anti-corruption initiatives, promote good governance, and exchange best practices for legislative oversight across Africa.