Bagbin Calls for Justice and Inclusive Growth at Istanbul Parliament Forum

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has used the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul to call for stronger parliamentary commitment to hope, peace, and justice as the foundations of sustainable development.

The assembly, held from April 15 to 19, 2026, in Istanbul, Türkiye, brought together hundreds of lawmakers from across the world under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

Delivering Ghana’s national statement at the General Debate, Rt. Hon. Bagbin described hope as a reflection of confidence in systems that promote inclusive growth, protect livelihoods, and create opportunities, particularly for young people. He stressed that lasting peace goes beyond the absence of conflict and must be rooted in justice, equity, and resilient institutions.

The Speaker highlighted the critical role of parliaments in advancing these ideals, pointing to Ghana’s experience in legislative oversight of environmental policies and social protection programmes as practical examples of parliamentary action in service of citizens.

He acknowledged, however, that despite Ghana’s democratic stability, the country continues to face challenges including economic inequality, youth unemployment, weak institutional capacity, and environmental degradation, alongside emerging threats linked to misinformation, cybersecurity, and unequal access to digital technologies.

Bagbin reaffirmed Parliament’s central role in translating national aspirations into laws, policies, and accountability mechanisms through its legislative, oversight, and representative functions. He pointed to government interventions in education, youth empowerment, and social protection, as well as ongoing judicial reforms aimed at improving access to justice, as evidence of deliberate policy action.

He concluded by calling for stronger international collaboration and political will, urging fellow parliamentarians that building a peaceful, just, and hopeful society requires deliberate and sustained effort to safeguard future generations.

The assembly, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, was convened against a backdrop of ongoing conflicts with severe humanitarian consequences, and offered a platform for parliamentary dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of peaceful solutions.