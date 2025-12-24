Bagbin Calls for Balance Between National Security and Press Freedom

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for a careful balance between safeguarding national security and upholding freedom of expression in Ghana.

Speaking through a representative at the 3rd Annual Dinner Night of the Ghana Journalists Association in Accra, Mr Bagbin stressed that while national security concerns are legitimate, they must not be used as a pretext to suppress the work of journalists.

He noted that mounting anxiety among media practitioners over the application of electronic communications laws must be addressed through dialogue, review of legislation, and mutual understanding among stakeholders.

Mr Bagbin underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between Parliament, the media, and civil society to ensure that regulatory laws are applied in ways that strengthen Ghana’s democratic culture rather than weaken it.

The dinner night ended with renewed calls for continued engagement to protect journalists and preserve the country’s hard-won democratic gains.