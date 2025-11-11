Bagbin Apologises to Judiciary After Heated Chief Justice Vetting

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has apologised to the Judiciary on behalf of Parliament for heated exchanges that occurred during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Bagbin said his attention was drawn to comments and conduct by a few Members of Parliament during the proceedings of the Appointments Committee which appeared disrespectful to distinguished members of the Judiciary who were present. He described the incident as unfortunate and inconsistent with the decorum and discipline expected of lawmakers under Parliament’s Standing Orders.

Tensions flared at the Appointments Committee sitting on Monday, November 10, 2025, as the Minority and Majority clashed over the content and limits of opening remarks during the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee. The confrontation began when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in his opening remarks, described the Chief Justice nominee as a “disputed nominee,” which immediately drew objections from Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

Ayariga argued that under Parliament’s Standing Orders, particularly Order 103(f), any matter before the courts should not be discussed in the Chamber. He stated that referring to the nominee as disputed was inappropriate and violated parliamentary rules, specifically citing Order 123(5), which bars members from revisiting matters already decided by the House.

Afenyo-Markin disagreed completely, saying the Majority Leader was only trying to silence the Minority and block them from expressing their political views. He insisted that his comments were not a debate but a normal opening statement; therefore, the rule Ayariga quoted did not apply. The Minority Leader maintained that questioning the circumstances surrounding the nomination was within their constitutional mandate.

The disagreement escalated, with heated confrontations between the two leaders over language, procedure, and the interpretation of parliamentary rules. For over an hour, the exchanges overshadowed the substantive vetting of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, as members focused more on procedural issues than on the nominee’s qualifications. The dispute eventually led to a temporary suspension of proceedings.

In his address to Parliament on Tuesday, Speaker Bagbin emphasized that the conduct does not represent the collective will of Parliament. He reaffirmed Parliament’s unwavering respect for the Judiciary as an equal arm of government, emphasizing the need to maintain mutual respect among the branches of state.

Bagbin extended Parliament’s deepest apologies and assurances of continued respect for the Judiciary and its esteemed members. He reminded lawmakers that Parliamentary rules caution members against imputing improper motives or using words that are disrespectful or likely to cause offense.

The Speaker urged Members of Parliament to uphold the doctrine of separation of powers, which requires the three arms of government to interact with mutual respect. He cited Article 125(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which establishes the Judiciary’s independence as a coequal arm of governance.

Bagbin disclosed that he has formally directed the leadership of the Appointments Committee to take decisive note of the misconduct, mandating that in all future proceedings, the highest standards of civility, objectivity, and institutional respect are maintained.

Delivering a stern warning to legislators, the Speaker promised stricter enforcement of procedural decorum in future proceedings. “I will come back on this issue of decency, discipline, and decorum, and this time, I am coming with the hammer, not the gavel,” he declared.

The clash between the parliamentary leaders reflects broader political tensions surrounding the nomination. Observers note that the tension was partly influenced by campaign rhetoric from the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 elections, which suggested that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo would be replaced, a prediction now realised under the Mahama administration.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie currently serves as Acting Chief Justice following the suspension of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. The vetting process, despite the heated exchanges, ultimately proceeded with the nominee facing questions from committee members about his qualifications and vision for the Judiciary.

Speaker Bagbin’s apology represents a rare institutional gesture aimed at defusing tensions between Parliament and the Judiciary during what he acknowledged as a sensitive time requiring stability and cooperation among Ghana’s constitutional organs. He affirmed that Parliament cherishes its longstanding cooperation and mutual regard with the Judiciary and remains committed to strengthening that essential relationship.