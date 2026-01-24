Bad Roads, No Water: Saki Nmlitsakpo Chief Threatens Demo By April

The Chief of Saki Nmlitsakpo, Nii Tetteh Oglie II, in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has issued a strong ultimatum to government, warning that he will mobilise residents for a massive demonstration if contractors are not seen working on the community’s roads by April.

According to the chief, the community has received several assurances that the roads have been awarded and that contractors would soon be on site. However, years after these promises, no visible work has commenced.

Nii Tetteh Oglie II lamented that the deplorable state of the roads has turned them into death traps for both commuters and residents. He said the roads are riddled with deep potholes and become extremely dangerous and impassable whenever it rains.

Beyond the safety risks, the chief noted that the dusty and deteriorating nature of the road network has made life unbearable for residents, affecting daily activities and worsening living conditions in the area.

He stressed that the people of Saki are fed up with repeated assurances without action, insisting that a large-scale protest will be organised if contractors fail to report to site by the stated deadline.

The chief further raised concerns about persistent water shortages in the community, revealing that residents sometimes go for several months without water supply. He called on the Ghana Water Company Limited to improve service delivery, stressing that residents regularly pay for water and deserve reliable supply.

Story By: Rebecca Lartey