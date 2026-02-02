Bad Bunny Makes History as Kendrick Lamar Breaks Record at 2026 Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny became the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year with an all Spanish language album, while Kendrick Lamar set a new record as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Bad Bunny’s genre bending album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, a defiant love letter to his home island of Puerto Rico, claimed the top prize, marking a breakthrough moment for Spanish language music at the prestigious ceremony. The 31 year old Puerto Rican artist addressed the audience in Spanish after his name was called, stating that Puerto Rico is way bigger than 100 by 35, referring to the island’s mileage.

Kendrick Lamar became the most awarded hip hop artist in Grammy history with 27 career wins, surpassing Jay-Z, who has 25 Grammys, and Kanye West, who has 24. The rapper collected five trophies on Sunday night, including Record of the Year for his collaboration with SZA on the track titled luther, and Best Rap Album for GNX.

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for his sixth and final time, was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar had entered the night leading all nominees with nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga with seven.

Lady Gaga’s album MAYHEM and hit single Abracadabra won four Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance Pop Recording. Her success included a notable Canadian contribution, as her producer Cirkut collected two awards, including Producer of the Year, Non Classical.

British singer songwriter Olivia Dean won Best New Artist, defeating seven other nominees. In her acceptance speech, Dean stated that she is up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant and would not be here without that bravery, emphasizing that those people deserve to be celebrated.

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for WILDFLOWER, an award that recognizes songwriters. The track was written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell. This marked another major win for the sibling duo, who have consistently dominated the songwriting category in recent years.

History was made when Golden from the soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters secured the first ever Grammy win for a K-Pop act. The track, performed by HUNTR/X featuring EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, won Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Immigration emerged as a pointed theme throughout the ceremony. Bad Bunny, after winning Best Música Urbana Album, used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, stating that we’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, but humans and Americans. Multiple artists wore ICE OUT pins, including Billie Eilish and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In the country music categories, Jelly Roll won Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, while Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for Bad As I Used To Be from the film F1 The Movie. Shaboozey and Jelly Roll won Best Country Duo Group Performance for Amen.

Other notable winners included Leon Thomas for Best R&B Album with MUTT, Kehlani for Best R&B Performance with Folded, and Turnstile for Best Rock Album with NEVER ENOUGH. YUNGBLUD won Best Rock Performance for Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning.

The ceremony featured standout performances from Tyler, The Creator, who transitioned through tracks from his two nominated albums, and Justin Bieber, who delivered a stripped down rendition of YUKON. Lauryn Hill performed a rare tribute to soul legend Roberta Flack, who died in February 2025, closing the in memoriam segment with an abbreviated version of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

Amy Allen was named Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical, while Cirkut won Producer of the Year, Non Classical. Nate Bargatze won Best Comedy Album for Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, and the musical Buena Vista Social Club won Best Musical Theater Album.

The 68th Grammy Awards reflected the global reach and genre bending innovation shaping contemporary music, with the Recording Academy’s peer voted honors recognizing diverse sounds from rap and pop to Latin and alternative music.