Bad Bunny and Apple Music release official Super Bowl LX Halftime Show trailer

Today, Bad Bunny and Apple Music released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. In the new trailer, Bad Bunny and Apple Music invite the world to dance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The trailer—shot entirely in Puerto Rico—features Bad Bunny dancing under the iconic Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a powerful symbol of the island’s pride and identity. The film serves as an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from— to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.

Bad Bunny’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music: apple.co/SBLX-

Across Apple Music, start getting ready for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Listen to the ultimate Bad Bunny Essentials, read The Story of Bad Bunny in 20 Songs on Apple News, listen to The DNA of DtMF playlist that highlights Puerto Rican styles and sounds hand-picked by Benito, check out NFL player playlists and more. Additionally, with Apple Music Sing, fans can sing along to their favorite Bad Bunny songs with adjustable vocals, perfectly-timed lyrics and translations and pronunciations that appear line-by-line.

Apple Music’s multi-year partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — to millions of fans around the world. Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.