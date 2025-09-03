Backing Vocalist Akwasi Appiah Booked for London Praise Concert 2025

The Sankofa Band has officially confirmed the booking of talented backing vocalist Akwasi Appiah for the highly anticipated London Praise Concert, scheduled to take place on October 18, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

Akwasi Appiah, who has been making remarkable strides in gospel music as a versatile and powerful vocalist, will join the Sankofa Band on stage to deliver a spirit-filled performance alongside some of the most celebrated gospel artists from Ghana and the diaspora.

The London Praise Concert has grown to become one of the biggest annual gatherings of gospel lovers in the UK, offering a platform for musicians to minister through uplifting songs of praise and worship. With the addition of Akwasi Appiah to the performance lineup, audiences can look forward to an electrifying and soul-inspiring atmosphere.

Speaking on his involvement, Akwasi Appiah expressed excitement about the opportunity: “It is an honor to be part of this great event with the Sankofa Band. I am looking forward to blessing lives and lifting hearts in worship come October 18.”