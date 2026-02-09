Baba Jamal Case Tests Ghana’s Resolve to Confront Vote Buying

Ghana faces critical questions about electoral integrity following allegations of vote buying during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East, as investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and party probes examine whether enforcement will extend beyond symbolic sanctions.

Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed won the February 7, 2026 primary with 431 votes but was recalled from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria after allegations emerged that he distributed 32-inch television sets and other items to delegates. The OSP launched investigations into vote buying and alleged assault of an officer attempting to serve Jamal with an investigative directive during the primary.

President John Dramani Mahama directed the recall on February 8, 2026, while the NDC constituted a three-member committee chaired by Kofi Totobi Quakyi to investigate the allegations. The committee includes Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and lawyer Emefa Fugah, with a report expected on February 10, 2026.

Jamal denied the allegations in a statement issued on February 8, stating he had not engaged in vote buying or electoral malpractices. He pledged cooperation with party investigations and thanked delegates for selecting him to represent the party in the March 3, 2026 by-election for the seat left vacant by the death of Member of Parliament Naser Toure.

The incident highlights the evolution of vote buying in Ghanaian elections from discreet exchanges to more visible practices. Research by civil society organizations including the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development documents the exchange of cash, goods and development project promises in election periods since 2008.

A Global InfoAnalytics post-election survey following the 2023 Assin North by-election found that 96 percent of voters witnessed vote buying, while 92 percent confirmed receiving inducements such as cash, farm tools, motorbikes or bicycles. However, financial inducements do not guarantee votes, with 29 percent of those receiving NDC inducements voting against the party candidate.

Vote buying affects both major political parties during internal primaries and national elections. The OSP announced investigations into alleged vote buying during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary held on January 31, 2026, alongside the NDC Ayawso East probe.

The NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament called for immediate annulment of the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary and disqualification of candidates found engaging in vote buying. The response reflects growing pressure on political parties to address electoral malpractices within their internal selection processes.

Electoral experts warn that vote buying undermines democratic accountability by transforming elections into short-term transactions rather than assessments of policy performance. Research published in the International Journal of Research and Innovation in Social Science indicates that first-time voters often prove more receptive to inducements due to limited political socialization.

Ghana’s competitive multi-party environment coupled with socioeconomic disparities creates conditions conducive to electoral inducements. The Center for Democratic Development Ghana estimated in 2023 that presidential campaigns require at least 100 million United States dollars, incentivizing candidates to seek returns on political investments through various means.

The constitution and electoral laws prohibit vote buying, with penalties including disqualification and criminal prosecution. However, enforcement remains inconsistent across electoral cycles, with few prosecutions reaching successful conclusion in the courts.

The Ayawaso East incident coincides with the 60th anniversary of the February 24, 1966 coup that brought Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka to power. The historical resonance adds complexity to ongoing debates about national symbols and democratic values in Ghana’s political development.

Civil society organizations maintain that sustainable reform requires consistent prosecution across party lines, stronger monitoring of internal party elections, and political education programs that reframe voting as civic power rather than commodity exchange. Without comprehensive approaches, Ghana risks repeating cycles of outrage and amnesia following each electoral controversy.