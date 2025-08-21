Baaba Hamond appointed as Country Manager, Bolt Business Ghana

Baaba Hammond has been appointed Country Manager for Bolt Business in Ghana, tasked with growing our business travel offering. She joined Bolt over five years ago as the first Bolt Business employee in Ghana, after spending 18 months in Bolt Rides customer support. Her career trajectory has been remarkable — rising from Business Specialist to Business Development Manager in 2021, and later advancing to Senior Business Development Manager. Before joining Bolt seven and a half years ago, Baaba spent over three years at ACCA.

In her new role, Baaba will spearhead strategic growth initiatives and lead team expansion, focusing on helping Ghanaian businesses unlock more cost-effective and flexible alternatives to traditional corporate travel through Bolt Business.

Milu Kipimo, Regional Manager at Bolt Business said: “We are thrilled to see the progress of Baaba since joining Bolt Business in 2020 and happy to see her taking the lead in our operations in Ghana. Her experience will support our journey as we scale across Africa, and will bring a new perspective to our approach as we do that. The appointment underscores our commitment to this region as we look for even better ways to serve our business customers.”

Baaba Hammond, Country Manager at Bolt Business said: “I’m honoured to step into this new role leading Bolt Business in Ghana. I look forward to leveraging my experience with corporates and businesses to drive our ambitious growth goals, while delivering the high-quality service our customers expect from Bolt Business.”

Bolt’s business travel services are another step towards Bolt’s mission to make cities for people, not cars. Launched in 2018, Bolt Business makes using the Bolt app for business needs easier, offering ride-hailing and food delivery services. Bolt Business is available in over 50 markets, with over 50,000 companies using the service globally as of December 2024.