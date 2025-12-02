Azumah Nelson Urges Young Athletes to Prioritize Faith

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight and Super Featherweight Champion Professor Samuel Azumah Nelson has urged young athletes to place God first in their sporting endeavors, emphasizing spiritual guidance as foundational to athletic success.

Speaking during an exclusive interview at a recent Sports Day event, the boxing legend advised rising talents to embrace their calling without resistance. He stressed that being chosen for greatness carries responsibility and those selected should allow themselves to be used for higher purposes.

Nelson, who won SWAG Personality of the Year eight times during his illustrious career, attributed his exceptional achievements to grace and divine favor. The 66 year old champion consistently gives thanks and praise to God for guiding him throughout his remarkable journey in professional boxing.

The retired fighter acknowledged that natural disparities exist in sports, with some athletes enjoying privileges while others face struggles. However, he encouraged those encountering difficulties to persevere, assuring them that continued dedication eventually creates opportunities.

Addressing boxers specifically, Nelson emphasized the importance of proper rest and early morning training sessions. He invoked the proverb about early birds catching worms, urging fighters to maintain disciplined sleep schedules that allow adequate recovery time while enabling productive morning workouts.

Obedience to trainers and coaches emerged as another critical theme in his counsel. Nelson described obedience as superior to sacrifice, calling it a key that unlocks numerous doors of opportunity for aspiring champions. This principle, he suggested, proves essential for athletes seeking to maximize their potential.

The Bukom native holds distinction as a 50th Anniversary Ambassador for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), decorated during the organization’s Golden Jubilee awards ceremony held November 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre. He shares this honor with football legends including Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Kwadwo Asamoah, Stephen Appiah and Samuel Osei Kufour.

Nelson’s professional career spanned from 1979 to 2008, during which he compiled a record of 39 wins, six losses and two draws with 28 knockouts. He captured the WBC featherweight title in December 1984 by defeating Wilfredo Gómez via 11th round knockout in Puerto Rico, then moved up to claim the super featherweight title in 1988.

His reign as a two division world champion extended nearly two decades, with successful title defenses against formidable opponents including Jeff Fenech, Gabriel Ruelas and Jesse James Leija. The International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted him in 2004, making him the first African boxer to receive this distinction.

Beyond championship belts, Nelson transformed African boxing’s global perception during the 1980s and 1990s. His technical precision earned him the moniker The Professor, distinguishing his methodical approach in an era dominated by power punchers. The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Accra stands as a permanent tribute to his impact on Ghana’s sporting landscape.

The WBC honored Nelson again in 2025 as part of its Year of Africa celebrations, with a major event held June 13 at Bukom Boxing Arena. This recognition came 21 years after his Hall of Fame induction, underscoring his enduring legacy within the sport.

Currently active in youth mentorship programmes, Nelson provides free training advice to aspiring boxers, stating that God gave him his career without cost, so he gives guidance without charge. His emphasis on faith, discipline and obedience reflects values that sustained him through nearly three decades of professional competition.

Recent developments include the World Alliance Boxing Association creating the Professor Azumah Nelson Champion Emeritus title, a permanent championship designation honoring his contributions to boxing. This initiative, developed with Aborigine Promotion CEO Mitch Gilbert Woollams, aims to inspire new generations of fighters while preserving his legacy within active professional competition.