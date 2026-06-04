Azumah Nelson Tells Team Ghana: Hard Work Beats Juju

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson has been unveiled as a Commonwealth Games Association Ghana ambassador, urging athletes heading to Glasgow to trust discipline over superstition and fear no opponent.

Azumah Nelson, former World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight and Super Featherweight champion, has been appointed Ambassador of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Ghana ahead of the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, delivering a blunt message to the nation’s athletes: hard training and discipline are the only legitimate paths to success in sport.

Nelson made the remarks at a press conference held at Central Hotel at Rigge in Accra, where CGA Ghana President Richard Akpokavie officially introduced both Nelson and former super athlete Margaret Simpson as ambassadors for the team. Akpokavie urged Team Ghana to draw inspiration from the two legends and push for podium finishes in Glasgow.

The Edmonton 1978 gold medalist spoke with the authority of lived experience, advising Ghana’s athletes not to fear or feel intimidated by competitors from other nations, but to carry themselves as champions representing a great country. He was direct in dismissing shortcuts to sporting glory, warning that there is no substitute for hard work.

Nelson also reflected on one of the defining setbacks of his early career. He missed the 1980 Olympic Games after African countries boycotted the event in protest against apartheid in South Africa. Rather than dwell on the loss, he used it as a pivot point: “I however became a world champion when I turned professional and reigned for ten solid years.”

He recalled how former President Jerry John Rawlings, who served as team manager at the time, took strong care of the national team during camp, ensuring the athletes were well fed and properly prepared before competition.

On the boxing front, Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Dauda Fuseni expressed confidence in the Black Bombers, saying the improvement he has witnessed in training gives him genuine belief the team can claim gold in Glasgow. Ten boxers are currently in camp at Winneba and will travel to the United Kingdom ahead of the Games to acclimatise to weather conditions.

Boxers in camp include Mubarak Amarh, Desmond Pappoe, Ebenezer Ankrah, James Okoh, Mathias Ashitey, and Amadu Mohammed. Heavyweights Asiedu and Daniel Pappoe are also preparing, alongside female boxers from the Black Hitters unit including Ramatu Quaye and Nancy.

The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event contested among former colonies and territories of the United Kingdom, brings together over 70 independent member countries spanning Africa, Asia, the Americas, and beyond. Nations competing include Australia, Nigeria, India, Canada, Jamaica, Kenya, and Ghana.