Azumah Ghana Disputes Reported Mining Project Takeover

Azumah Resources Ghana Limited has categorically denied reports claiming Engineers & Planners (E&P) has completed the acquisition of its Black Volta and Sankofa gold projects, setting up a potential legal battle over valuable mining concessions in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

The company described the takeover reports as “false and without any legal basis,” maintaining it remains the lawful owner and operator of the projects. However, multiple Ghanaian media outlets reported that E&P has successfully acquired all issued shares of Azumah Resources Ghana Ltd and Upwest Resources Ltd through a share transfer agreement.

The dispute centers on gold mining concessions that could deliver over $100 million in investment and create more than 1,400 jobs in the economically disadvantaged Upper West Region. The conflicting claims have emerged just days after Ghana’s Lands Minister publicly praised the resolution of disputes in the mining sector at an international investor conference.

According to Azumah’s statement, E&P formally abandoned its claims against the company as recently as Friday, a development that was reportedly celebrated as clearing the way for project development. The company’s Chairman, Prof. Prince Amponsah, called the takeover reports “false information designed to confuse the public.”

E&P, owned by Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, maintains it has officially taken control of the projects following successful share transfers. The company has not immediately responded to Azumah’s denial, but its lawyer has dismissed claims of irregularities surrounding the takeover.

The competing ownership claims have raised concerns about Ghana’s regulatory oversight and investment climate. Azumah warned that any forced transfer would constitute expropriation of private property, potentially exposing Ghana to claims exceeding $1 billion under domestic and international law.

The company said it intends to apply immediately to the International Court of Arbitration to prevent what it termed an “unlawful seizure” by E&P. The legal challenge could delay development of projects that both companies claim are ready for construction.

Ghana’s mining sector has faced scrutiny over regulatory consistency and property rights protection, particularly as the government seeks to increase local participation in natural resource extraction. The Lands Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has not commented on the latest dispute despite being referenced in both companies’ statements.

The Black Volta and Sankofa projects represent significant economic opportunities for Ghana’s Upper West Region, one of the country’s poorest areas. Both companies have promised substantial investment and job creation, making the ownership dispute particularly consequential for local communities awaiting development.

As the legal battle unfolds, investors will be watching closely to see how Ghanaian authorities handle the competing claims and whether the country’s regulatory framework can provide the certainty needed for major mining investments.