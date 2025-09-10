Ayra Starr Reflects on BET Win, Kelly Rowland Advice, and What’s Next in Her Career

Ayra Starr is closing out her summer with milestones that cement her as one of Afropop’s brightest global stars. From celebrating her first BET Award win to performing in sold-out stadiums alongside Coldplay, the 22-year-old singer is proving she’s on track for even bigger things.

Speaking with Rebecca Judd, Ayra admitted that behind the glamorous performances and awards, she’s still learning, growing, and enjoying every moment. “It was crazy. I’m very grateful [for the BET win]. I want more,” she said, adding that her excitement often hits her long after the moment has passed.

Ayra also reflected on working with R&B legend Kelly Rowland on the Bloody Samaritan remix. The collaboration, she confessed, left her starstruck. “I didn’t even know how to act. I would be screaming in voice notes,” she said. But Rowland’s words of encouragement stuck with her: “She told me, ‘Don’t be tired. Just enjoy it.’ That really stayed with me.”

Her rapid ascent has also been boosted by support from global icons. Chris Martin has not only invited her to join Coldplay on tour but also publicly called her one of the world’s next big pop stars. For Ayra, such endorsements feel surreal. “These are people I grew up listening to. The fact that they love my music too means I’m doing something right,” she shared.

Beyond the accolades, Ayra’s playful side shines through in her latest release Hot Body, a confident anthem designed for moments of self-celebration. “There’s no deeper meaning,” she laughed. “Every time you look hot, you have to use Hot Body.”

Looking ahead, Ayra is taking inspiration from artists like Rihanna and Frank Ocean as she experiments with new sounds. She describes her creative process as unplanned but purposeful. “I’m not thinking too much about it,” she said. “I’m just making music and letting everything fall into place.”

With dream collaborations still on her list—including Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and Rema—Ayra Starr is stepping into her next era with ambition, confidence, and the backing of music legends. And if her recent run is any indication, she’s only scratching the surface of what’s to come