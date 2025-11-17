aYo Ghana Sweeps Four Top Honours at Technology Awards

Digital microinsurance provider aYo Ghana has claimed four major awards at the 7th National Technology and Communications Awards (NTCA), reinforcing its position as a leader in the country’s insurance technology sector.

The company secured Mobile Insurance Innovation of the Year, Innovative Digital Insurance Platform of the Year, and Customer Experience Champion of the Year. Chief Executive Officer Francis Gota received the InsurTech CEO of the Year award.

The recognition comes after a landmark year in which aYo Ghana insured over 8.5 million lives across the country and paid more than 35 million Ghana cedis (GHC) in claims. The figures underscore the company’s expanding reach in a market where traditional insurance penetration remains low.

aYo Ghana’s success is built on flagship products including Recharge with Care, Family Cover, Annual Cover, MedCover, and Pay & Drive motor insurance. These embedded microinsurance solutions provide life, hospital, accident, and business protection tailored for mass market customers who need flexible, low commitment coverage.

The company’s distribution model eliminates traditional barriers to insurance access. Customers can register and file claims through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes by dialling *296#, make premium payments via MTN Mobile Money integrations, and access support through a multilingual call centre at 296. Additional channels include WhatsApp at +233596918235, social media platforms, and a network of nationwide agents serving rural and peri urban areas.

This omnichannel approach ensures customers with varying levels of digital literacy can engage with the service in ways that suit them best. Partner activations within MTN service centres further enhance accessibility.

The Customer Experience Champion award reflects deliberate investments in service quality. aYo Ghana has implemented proactive customer education campaigns, faster claims processing with many settlements completed within five working days, and transparent claims tracking via SMS updates. Digital policy statements and reminder notifications provide clarity, while enhanced feedback systems enable continuous improvement based on customer insights.

Speaking after receiving the InsurTech CEO award, Gota expressed gratitude to customers, partners, and staff. “These awards reflect our collective commitment to innovation, customer trust, and digital transformation,” he said. “We will continue to build relevant products, invest in our digital channels, and ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of income or location, has access to meaningful protection.”

The company’s digital distribution model, anchored on mobile technology and customer first service, positions it as a benchmark for insurance transformation across Africa. Its approach demonstrates how technology can bridge the gap between formal financial services and underserved populations.

Industry observers note that aYo Ghana’s model addresses a critical challenge in African markets, where high administrative costs and limited physical infrastructure have historically kept insurance out of reach for millions. By leveraging mobile networks and simplified products, the company has created a scalable solution that other insurers are beginning to emulate.