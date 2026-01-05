Ayine Urges NDC to Focus on Reset Agenda Over Succession Speculation

Attorney General Dominic Ayine has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) members to concentrate on President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda rather than engaging in premature discussions about party succession.

Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, Dr. Ayine characterized early succession talk as a distraction that should not be given oxygen, emphasizing that all efforts must focus on ensuring the current government’s success as the foundation for the 2028 electioneering campaign.

The Bolgatanga East Member of Parliament stressed that President Mahama has served just one year of his term and deserves a stable political atmosphere to deliver on his mandate. Dr. Ayine stated he is more interested in working to be a good Attorney General and serving the people, noting that he does not regularly think about who succeeds the President because it is a distraction.

The Attorney General outlined what he considers the appropriate timeline for succession discussions. He explained that leadership contests should only emerge after the party completes internal elections at branch, constituency, regional, and national levels. He emphasized that welfare-enhancing programmes of the government should take priority over succession questions.

Since President Mahama took office in January 2025, speculation about the NDC’s next standard bearer has intensified, given his constitutional limitation to serving only his final presidential term. Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah have been mentioned among potential contenders.

Polling data from Global InfoAnalytics released in June 2025 indicated that among Mahama voters, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu led potential successors with 30 percent support, followed by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson at 24 percent, party Chairman Asiedu Nketia at 22 percent, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah at eight percent, and Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the mix.

President Mahama has emphasized the importance of the reset agenda in multiple addresses. In his January 2026 New Year message, he described the reform programme as aimed at revitalizing the economy, strengthening governance, and promoting social inclusion. The agenda focuses on stabilizing the cedi, lowering inflation, investing in infrastructure, and creating a 24-hour economy.

Dr. Ayine’s intervention reflects growing concern within sections of the NDC that premature succession battles could fracture party unity and divert energy from governance priorities. His comments suggest a preference for deferring leadership contests until the administration establishes a track record on which to campaign in 2028.