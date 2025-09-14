Jordan Ayew maintained his remarkable scoring form with another crucial goal as Leicester City fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, extending a productive spell that has made him one of football’s most consistent performers.

The Ghana captain’s 13th-minute strike canceled out Will Lankshear’s early opener, demonstrating the sharp movement and composed finishing that have characterized his exceptional run across both international and club football.

The goal represents the latest chapter in Ayew’s sensational World Cup qualifying campaign, where he has scored six goals in seven qualification games to rank second in the African qualifiers. His international exploits include netting his sixth goal of the campaign against Chad in the 18th minute after a brilliant team move.

Oxford had taken the lead through Lankshear before Ayew’s equalizer, with an own goal from Boubakary Soumare giving Gary Rowett’s side a 2-1 halftime advantage. Leicester salvaged a point when Ricardo Pereira fired home an equalizer 10 minutes after the restart.

The 32-year-old forward’s consistency has silenced critics who previously questioned his end product. Known throughout his career for tireless work ethic and selfless play, Ayew has often been praised more for industry than finishing, but this season he is delivering both attributes in abundance.

At Leicester, his goals are proving crucial in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League. The former Crystal Palace striker has become the focal point of Steve Cooper’s attacking strategy, with veteran forward Jordan Ayew leading the line, supported by wingers Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

His compatriot Fatawu Issahaku also impressed during the Oxford encounter, completing 70 minutes of energetic wing play that lifted traveling supporters who made the journey to witness another important away point.

The draw maintains Leicester’s strong position in the Championship promotion race, with Ayew’s experience proving invaluable during crucial moments. His leadership qualities have been evident both in club colors and as Ghana captain, where he continues to shoulder responsibility in major tournaments.

Only Denis Bouanga of Gabon, who has eight goals, has scored more than Jordan Ayew in the African World Cup qualifiers, highlighting his status among the continent’s elite strikers during this qualifying cycle.

Ayew’s current run is earning praise from both Ghanaian and English supporters, who have witnessed a player reaching peak form at a crucial stage of his career. His ability to transition seamlessly between international duty and club football demonstrates the mental strength that has defined his professional journey.

The Leicester striker worked tirelessly throughout the 90 minutes against Oxford, linking play and providing the kind of leadership that has made him indispensable to both club and country during this golden period of form.