Ayew Vows Ghana Won’t Underestimate Comoros Despite Dominant CAR Win

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has pledged that Ghana will maintain maximum focus and intensity when they face Comoros in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday, despite their commanding 5-0 victory over Central African Republic that has brought qualification within reach.

Ghana’s emphatic win at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco on Wednesday moved them to the brink of securing their fifth World Cup appearance, but Ayew insists the team’s professional approach will not waver in the closing fixture. The Leicester City forward emphasized that complacency has no place in the squad’s preparations for the decisive encounter at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking after the comprehensive victory in Morocco, Ayew made clear that the team understands the stakes remain high. The captain views World Cup qualification as redemption for Ghana’s painful failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the first time in over two decades that the Black Stars missed out on the continental showpiece. That setback has fueled the team’s determination to secure their place at the global tournament.

Goals from Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew himself, Mohammed Salisu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Alexander Djiku ensured the impressive win that demonstrated Ghana’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity. The comprehensive nature of the victory showcased a team hitting form at exactly the right moment, with contributions coming from multiple positions across the pitch.

However, Ayew warned against reading too much into the scoreline or allowing Wednesday’s performance to breed overconfidence heading into the Comoros match. The captain stressed that every opponent deserves respect and that Ghana’s qualification prospects require the same level of commitment and concentration regardless of recent results. His message reflects the maturity of a leader who understands that football matches are won through preparation and execution, not assumptions.

The pressure continues mounting on Ayew to lead Ghana to their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, with the nation’s football faithful seeing him as the man to guide the team across the finish line. The match against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium represents the culmination of a qualifying campaign that has seen Ghana recover from earlier setbacks to position themselves as group leaders.

Coach Otto Addo’s side has rediscovered the winning mentality and national pride that seemed absent during the disappointing AFCON qualifying campaign. The transformation under Addo, himself a former Ghana international and Borussia Dortmund player, has been remarkable. The team now displays the cohesion and tactical discipline that had been missing in previous matches.

Ayew’s leadership has proved crucial throughout this qualifying campaign. As the son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, Jordan carries the weight of family legacy alongside national expectations. His brother Andre Ayew previously captained the team, making Jordan’s current role continuation of a remarkable family contribution to Ghanaian football spanning multiple generations.

The captain’s own form has been vital to Ghana’s success in these qualifiers. His goal against Central African Republic added to his growing tally for the national team and demonstrated his continued importance to the attack. At Leicester City, where he signed a two-year contract in August 2024, Ayew has maintained the consistent performances that made him a fixture in Ghana’s starting lineup.

The Comoros fixture takes on added significance because it offers Ghana the opportunity to seal qualification on home soil in front of passionate supporters. The atmosphere at Baba Yara Sports Stadium when Ghana plays important matches creates an intimidating environment for visiting teams. However, Ayew knows that home advantage means nothing if the team fails to execute their game plan properly.

Comoros themselves will arrive in Kumasi with nothing to lose and everything to gain. While their World Cup qualification hopes may be effectively over, they can still play spoiler and claim a memorable result against one of Africa’s traditional football powers. Ayew’s warning about maintaining seriousness reflects awareness that motivated opponents can produce unexpected results regardless of form or standings.

Ghana’s football community has already begun anticipating World Cup qualification celebrations across Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and beyond. The prospect of returning to football’s biggest stage generates enormous excitement after the team competed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, premature celebrations could prove dangerous if the team loses focus.

The Black Stars currently sit atop Group I in the African World Cup qualifiers, a position they have worked diligently to achieve through a series of improved performances under Addo. The coach has instilled tactical flexibility and mental toughness that previous regimes struggled to establish. His connection to Ghana as both player and now coach brings understanding of what representing the nation means.

Ayew’s comments about approaching Comoros with full seriousness also send important messages to teammates who might be tempted to ease off after the Central African Republic thrashing. The captain understands that leadership requires setting proper tone and expectations. His public statements reinforce what he surely emphasizes privately in team meetings and training sessions.

The match represents more than just World Cup qualification for many Ghana players. It offers a chance to restore national pride after the AFCON qualification failure that shocked and disappointed millions of supporters. Missing the continental tournament hurt deeply, making World Cup qualification even more meaningful as validation of the team’s quality and character.

Should Ghana secure the required result against Comoros, it would mark successful completion of a qualifying campaign that looked uncertain at various points. The team navigated difficult matches, tactical adjustments, and intense pressure to position themselves one victory away from their objective. Ayew’s steady leadership throughout this journey has been instrumental in keeping the squad focused.

For now, the captain’s message is clear and unambiguous. Ghana will treat Comoros with the same respect and seriousness they would bring to any critical fixture. The emphatic victory over Central African Republic changes nothing about how they prepare or approach Sunday’s match. This professional mentality, championed by Ayew, gives Ghana the best chance of achieving their World Cup qualification goal.