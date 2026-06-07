Ayew Urges Black Stars to Silence World Cup Doubters

Jordan Ayew wants Ghana’s doubters proven wrong at the 2026 World Cup, insisting the Black Stars have the quality to compete in Group L despite low outside expectations.

The veteran forward, captaining Ghana in their fifth World Cup appearance, acknowledged the skepticism surrounding the team but said it only sharpens focus. “We all know it’s going to be difficult, but we are ready,” Ayew said.

Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the tournament, having already featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. Their best performance remains the quarterfinal finish in South Africa in 2010, and across all five tournaments they carry a record of five wins, three draws, and seven defeats in 15 matches. After failing to advance from the group stage in both Brazil and Qatar, the Black Stars are determined to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in 16 years.

Ghana tested their readiness with a 1-1 draw against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium before traveling to the United States for the final phase of preparations. One fixture remains before the group stage: a warmup against Jamaica on June 10, giving the technical team a final opportunity to fine-tune the squad.

Ghana open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field in Toronto before facing England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 23, and concluding the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

Ayew, who spoke ahead of the Wales game, said he wanted Ghana to put on a show and represent Africa at its best, expressing belief that the squad can surprise those who have written them off.

Ghana are among ten African nations set to feature at the tournament, which is being hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their opener against Panama comes against a side that has gone seven consecutive games without a clean sheet, a record that Ghana’s attacking players will hope to exploit from the first whistle in Toronto.