Ayew: Ghana Are Here to Compete, Not Spectate

With four days to their World Cup opener, Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has framed the Black Stars’ North America campaign as a mission of redemption, not participation.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance, Ayew drew a clear line between the squad’s ambitions and the role of mere participants. The Black Stars open Group L against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in what shapes up as one of the tournament’s more demanding groups.

The weight of recent disappointment sits behind the squad’s arrival. Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a blow that carried real cost in a nation where football rarely registers as just sport. They secured their World Cup place without ease, Ayew acknowledged.

“We are not coming as spectators,” the captain told reporters. He said the squad had spent three to four years building toward moments of this scale.

Ghana’s strongest World Cup showing came at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the Black Stars reached the last eight before falling on penalties to Uruguay in a result the continent has not put aside. They exited in the group stage at the 2014 edition in Brazil and again in Qatar in 2022.

Group L offers little comfort. England arrive as one of Europe’s most complete squads. Croatia, who reached the 2018 final and finished third four years later, bring the kind of experience that punishes cautious starts. Panama, the most winnable match on paper, qualified for the 2018 World Cup but left without a win.

Ayew said the players are ready. Ghana’s first answer comes on June 17.