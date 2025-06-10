Ayawaso East MCE Takes Healthcare Delivery To Citizens Doorstep

Dr. Robert Amesiya, the Regional Director of Health Services, paid a significant visit to the Ayawaso East Municipality, with a focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and collaboration, made possible by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim.

During his visit, he met with the Municipal Health Directorate and key stakeholders.

The visit kicked off with a comprehensive presentation by the Municipal Director of Health.

The presentation provided a detailed overview of the municipality’s healthcare achievements and highlighted ongoing initiatives designed to improve health outcomes for citizens.

The heads of various health facilities within the municipality were present and expressed their gratitude for the Regional Director’s visit. Their appreciation underscored the value they place on his support and guidance in their quest to deliver high-quality healthcare services.

During the meeting with staff and dignitaries, Dr. Amesiya commended the municipal health team’s dedication and hard work.

He encouraged them to maintain their collaborative efforts, emphasizing that teamwork is crucial in enhancing health outcomes for the municipality.

The event was well-attended by notable figures, including the Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Director of Education, traditional leaders, and religious leaders. Their presence highlighted the shared commitment to advancing healthcare in the Ayawaso East municipality.

Following the meeting, Dr. Amesiya embarked on a tour of key healthcare facilities. At the Nima Polyclinic, he engaged directly with staff, observing firsthand the operations and challenges faced by healthcare workers.

Similarly, at the Jubilee Polyclinic, he was warmly welcomed and given a guided tour, allowing him to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare team.

The visit concluded with an interactive session where Dr. Amesiya listened attentively to concerns raised by staff and stakeholders.

He offered words of encouragement, inspiring a renewed commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. This session not only provided a platform for open dialogue but also served as a motivational tool for the healthcare workers.

Overall, Dr. Amesiya’s visit to the Ayawaso East Municipal Health Directorate was impactful. It strengthened partnerships between healthcare providers and stakeholders, reinforced the team’s dedication to their mission, and energized all involved to strive for top-tier healthcare services for the municipality.