Ayawaso East Assembly Takes Bold Step At National Tree Planting Exercise

Policy makers in the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly last Friday, June 5, 2025 championed the 2025 national tree planting exercise as part of efforts to restore the country’s forest cover and combat climate change – one of the biggest initiatives under John Mahama administration.

The initiative themed “Celebration of Tree for Life Restoration,” seeks to strengthen degraded landscape and enhance environmental beauty.

Under the leadership of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, the tree planting exercise was undertaken by department heads and staff at some selected schools including; – Al-Waleed Comprehensive Basic School, Kanda Technical Institute, Kanda Cluster of Schools, Flagstaff House Basic School and the 37 Military Hospital Basic School.

A notable aspect of the tree-planting drive was the selection of three fruit-rich tree varieties, namely guava, orange, and soursop.

The incorporation of these species into the initiative underscores its dual objective of enhancing ecological balance and providing tangible benefits to local communities. Through this thoughtful approach, the project seeks to cultivate a healthier environment while enriching the lives of Ghanaians, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable and thriving nation.

Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim used the opportunity to admonished students to keep the environment clean.

In his address, he stated that “trees are essential for our survival. They purify the air we breathe by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. Indigenous trees like the dawadawa, baobab and shear nut provide food, medicine and income for families, especially women in the Northern regions”.

He further emphasized that “if we do not act now, future generations may never experience the shade of a tree planted today. Trees are not just resources; they are life itself. As Ghanaians we must protect and plant trees not just on Green Ghana Day, but every day”.

President Mahama launched the initiative on behalf of government with the aim of planting thirty million trees across the country.

The president at the launch pledged to lead efforts to restore degraded ecosystems.

“These are trees that will stabilise our soils, cool our cities, and trees that will absorb carbon dioxide and restore our degraded ecosystem. This new initiative builds on the foundation of the Tree for Life Afforestation programme, which I launched in March 2025 in Nkawie in the Ashanti region.

“That programme targets the restoration of at least 7 million hectares of degraded land and the planting of millions of trees nationwide. I’m pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 national tree planting exercise, which begins today, June 5, and continues through to June 30. Our target is to plant 30 million trees across the country during this period,” he stated.

“This fight is important in order that we can hand over a good environment to our younger brothers and sisters and our children who are yet unborn. One of the other things we intend to do is to ban Styrofoam as a food packaging material.

“One of the most polluters is Styrofoam plastics, where you go and buy your food, and they put it in that whitish something, and you finish eating, you just dump it. That is one of the biggest polluters. And so, we’re going to ban the importation of Styrofoam plastics. We have to use paper packaging or aluminium foil for our food. I’m informing the manufacturers and importers of Styrofoam that the Ministry of Environment, soon we are going to ban the importation of Styrofoam and production of Styrofoam in Ghana.”