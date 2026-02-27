Ayariga Uses Dark and White Robes to Frame Ghana’s Transformation Story

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga delivered one of the most visually striking responses in recent parliamentary history on Friday, February 27, 2026, using the colour of lawmakers’ attire as a live metaphor to contrast the economic conditions President John Mahama inherited with the progress he reported in his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament shortly after President Mahama concluded the address, Ayariga pointed across the aisle at opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, who had arrived in black sashes and dark attire to protest the government’s recent cocoa price cut, and turned the symbolism back on them.

“The Ghana you inherited is as dark as the dark dresses that they [Minority side] are wearing on the other side. And the Ghana you speak of today is clearly as bright as the white dresses we [Majority side] are wearing on this side,” he told the chamber.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority side had dressed in white, a contrast that became the visual centrepiece of Ayariga’s contribution.

Defending the cocoa price cut

The Majority Leader moved quickly to address the most politically charged issue of the day, defending the government’s February 12, 2026 decision to reduce the cocoa producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogramme bag. He anchored his argument in a regional price comparison, citing a Reuters report on Ivory Coast’s mid-crop pricing.

“The main price was 2,800 CFA francs per kilogramme. When converted to Ghana cedis, this is about 980 to about 1,225 Ghana cedis per 64 kg bag. In Ghana, farmers are paid 2,587 per 64 kg bag, which is more than twice the price in Ivory Coast,” Ayariga said.

The comparison drew on the same data that had been widely circulated by commentators including IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe earlier in the day, and was designed to counter the opposition’s narrative that the government had abandoned farmers. Ayariga argued that even after the reduction, Ghanaian cocoa farmers continue to receive a far more favourable farmgate price than their counterparts in Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer.

He also linked the broader cocoa sector reforms to falling food prices, suggesting that economic stabilisation was now being felt by ordinary households in the form of cheaper essential commodities such as sugar and rice.

AU endorsement and Ramadan blessings

Ayariga closed his contribution with a tribute to President Mahama’s standing on the continental stage, referencing the ECOWAS endorsement of Mahama as the bloc’s sole candidate for the African Union (AU) Chairpersonship when the rotating position returns to West Africa in 2027.

“Your sterling leadership, leadership that has been recognised by the entire West Africa, that is why they unanimously elected you unopposed to lead in Africa. Ghanaians are proud of you,” he said.

Invoking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins imminently, the Majority Leader expressed confidence that Muslims across the country would offer prayers for the President’s leadership and the nation’s continued recovery.

President Mahama himself announced during the SONA that he had been declared West Africa’s sole candidate for the AU Chairpersonship, a development he described as a mark of Ghana’s growing continental influence.