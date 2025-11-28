Ayariga Says Budget Will Generate Growth for Ghana

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has described the 2026 budget statement as a transformative document that will drive economic growth through prudent resource management.

Speaking during the budget debate in Parliament on Thursday, November 27, Ayariga praised the fiscal direction of the Mahama administration and said the latest budget demonstrates clear evidence of responsible and growth oriented management. He stated that the budget reflects prudent management of the resources of the economy to achieve growth objectives.

The Majority Leader argued that Ghana has moved from what he described as criminal handling of the economy to a regime of prudence within just one year. He referenced President Mahama’s characterization of the economic situation inherited by the government as a crime scene.

Ayariga highlighted gains across key sectors during the debate, including energy, mining, manufacturing, roads and agriculture. He noted that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has seen significant improvements in revenue mobilization and operational efficiency under President Mahama.

The Majority Leader indicated that government initiatives, including the PUSH policy, are expected to create over 400,000 jobs. He maintained that the budget establishes a strong foundation for economic recovery, job creation and sustained growth.

Ayariga praised Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s budget presentation, describing it as a forward looking document that positions Ghana for renewed growth and stability. According to the Majority Leader, the 2026 budget offers a concrete plan to reset Ghana for growth, jobs and transformation, with clear evidence of fiscal discipline.

He reaffirmed that the government has replaced bloated, opaque and corrupt expenditures with responsible financial administration. The Majority Leader also dismissed opposition criticisms about perceived inadequacies in health and mining sector allocations.

Ayariga cited the suspension of all new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in May 2025, the migration of state facilities to prepaid metering and the renegotiation of legacy Independent Power Producer (IPP) debts as key energy sector successes. He further commended ECG Acting Managing Director Julius Kpekpena for revenue increases and the termination of underperforming contracts that saved the nation millions of dollars.