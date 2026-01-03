Ayariga Calls for Higher Revenue Share to District Assemblies Common Fund

Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, has called for a higher share of national revenue to be allocated to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), arguing that stronger financing at the local level is key to accelerating development across the country. According to him, development efforts should be driven from the grassroots, noting that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have, over time, built the capacity to manage resources and respond effectively to the needs of their communities.

Mr. Ayariga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Leader of Government Business, made the call at Sirigu in the Upper East Region during the maiden celebration of the Azuko Festival by the chiefs and people of the area. The festival, held in honour of the community’s founder, Azuko, also marked the 10th anniversary of the enskinment of Naba Atogumdeya Roland Akwara III, Paramount Chief of the Sirigu Traditional Area in the Kassena Nankana West District.

Mr. Ayariga observed that although five percent of national revenue is currently allocated to the Common Fund, the amount remains inadequate to meet the development needs of rural and deprived communities, where the majority of Ghanaians reside. As a country, development really should be taking place at the local level. It is no longer necessary to keep the bulk of the money at the centre and send only a small percentage to the rural communities, he stated.

He praised President John Dramani Mahama for directing that 80 percent of DACF allocations be paid directly into the accounts of district assemblies, describing the move as a major boost to local government financing. Mr. Ayariga said the policy has improved the cash flow of district assemblies, enabling them to create jobs, stimulate local economic activity, reduce poverty and promote wealth creation within their jurisdictions.

He recalled that before the directive, several district assemblies received little or no funds from the Common Fund, severely limiting their ability to initiate and complete development projects. The Majority Leader stressed that increasing the DACF allocation would deepen decentralisation, empower local authorities and ensure a fairer distribution of development nationwide.

Mr. Ayariga reiterated the government’s strong commitment to rural development, describing it as central to national growth and poverty reduction. He said the government was deliberately prioritising agriculture, decentralisation and local economic empowerment to improve living conditions in rural communities. Agriculture remained the backbone of rural economies and, for that reason, government interventions were focused on crop production, livestock and poultry development, irrigation, and the strengthening of agri business value chains.

The Majority Leader added that the government was committed to promoting large scale commercial agriculture to boost food production, create jobs and reduce the country’s heavy dependence on food imports. He assured the people of Sirigu that the government remains committed to rural development, particularly in agriculture, education, health and infrastructure, and pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at improving living standards in rural communities.

Touching on education and health, Mr. Ayariga said no school had failed to reopen due to lack of food since the administration assumed office. He also noted that the prompt payment of claims to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) had helped ensure that patients were not turned away from health facilities due to inability to pay. On infrastructure, he assured the gathering that feeder roads, educational facilities and other social infrastructure remained high on the government’s development agenda.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced in June 2025 that the government had transferred GH¢987,965,073.00 from the Consolidated Fund into the DACF Account, being the first quarter amount due the fund. The transfer represented the implementation of the administration’s commitment to ensure that a minimum of 80% of allocated DACF resources are transferred directly to the MMDAs.

Dr. Forson stated that approximately GH¢6.1 billion of the GH¢7.57 billion earmarked for 2025 would be disbursed directly to spur local economic activities at the district level. The Finance Minister noted that in the past eight years, a paltry 40% to 50% of transfers to the Common Fund were disbursed directly to the District Assemblies, thereby denying MMDAs the ability to spur local economic development.

President Mahama announced in June 2025 that the government has allocated a minimum of GH¢25 million to each district assembly through the DACF, calling it the highest disbursement to local governments since the start of the Fourth Republic. He urged the local authorities to manage the funds responsibly and ensure they reflect the development needs of their communities.

The President cautioned that any misuse of the funds will be investigated by the relevant anti corruption agencies. He encouraged the MMDCEs to work closely with traditional leaders, civil society groups and Members of Parliament to bring visible change to their districts.

Section 126(3) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), mandates Government to determine the categories of expenditure within the approved development budgets of District Assemblies that must be funded through the DACF. In compliance with this, the Cabinet approved guidelines to ensure the prudent and accountable utilization of these funds.

The guidelines approved by Cabinet include 25% of the amount transferred to the District Assemblies to be utilized for the design and construction of 24 Hour Economy Model Markets, 10% for the construction of health facilities (minimum of 2 Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds per Assembly), 10% for the construction of educational facilities (1 Kindergarten (KG) block, 1 primary school block and 1 Junior High School (JHS) block), and 10% for the provision of potable water (minimum of 10 boreholes for rural Assemblies).

The DACF Administrator is required to ensure that 80% of each quarterly allocation is transferred directly to the Assemblies without fail and expenditure returns submitted to the Ministry of Finance before subsequent releases will be made. Members of Parliament are encouraged to monitor the utilization of these amounts sent to their respective assemblies in line with the approved guidelines by Cabinet.

Mr. Alamzy Billa Nikyema, Member of Parliament for the Chiana Paga Constituency, commended the chiefs and people of Sirigu for maintaining peace over the past 10 years and urged them to sustain the atmosphere for continued development. He pledged to continue advocating for development projects in the area, adding that youth development was critical and that efforts would be made to create more opportunities for young people.

The District Assemblies’ Common Fund is a pool of resources created under section 252 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana. It is a minimum of 5% of the national revenue set aside to be shared among all District Assemblies in Ghana with a formula approved by Parliament. It is a Development Fund which enables the use of the nation’s wealth throughout Ghana to the benefit of all citizens.

The Fund is to ensure equitable distribution of the national resources for the development in every part of Ghana, improve housing schemes, strengthen decentralization and promote sustainable self help development in communities. It also aims to improve upon primary health care delivery in all parts of Ghana, improve the country’s educational facilities, ensure quality education, and support community policing.

The fund is administered by the DACF Administrator appointed by the president. The DACF Administrator has mandatory functions including proposing formula annually for the allocation and distribution of the common fund to the MMDAs, allocating and distributing the common fund quarterly based on the approved formula to the various MMDAs, reporting in writing to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on how the fund was distributed and utilized by the various MMDAs, and performing any other functions required by the President of the Republic.

Michael Harry Yamsom, sworn in as DACF Administrator in March 2025, expressed determination to ensure the fund fulfills its constitutional mandate by bridging developmental gaps through equitable resource distribution. He outlined plans for robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track fund utilization, ensuring accountability and efficiency in project implementation.