AY Makun Says Alex Ekubo Died Smiling

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News Ghana
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Comedian, AY Makun, mourns actor Alex Ekubo
Comedian, AY Makun, mourns actor Alex Ekubo

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has added his voice to the wave of tributes following the death of actor Alex Ekubo, sharing a deeply personal reaction on Instagram in the days since Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11.

In his post, AY said he saw Ekubo smiling even in death, a detail that suggested an intimate final encounter and struck an emotional chord with followers online.

Ekubo, who died after a battle with liver cancer, has drawn an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment industry. AY’s tribute joined others from colleagues reflecting on the loss of a well-regarded figure in Nollywood.

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