AY Makun Says Alex Ekubo Died Smiling

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has added his voice to the wave of tributes following the death of actor Alex Ekubo, sharing a deeply personal reaction on Instagram in the days since Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11.

In his post, AY said he saw Ekubo smiling even in death, a detail that suggested an intimate final encounter and struck an emotional chord with followers online.

Ekubo, who died after a battle with liver cancer, has drawn an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment industry. AY’s tribute joined others from colleagues reflecting on the loss of a well-regarded figure in Nollywood.