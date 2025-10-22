Axian Telecom Plans 5G Rollout Across Madagascar and Ghana

Hassan Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of Axian Telecom Group, announced plans to introduce 5G technology across Madagascar and Ghana during the Mobile World Congress in Kigali, signaling a major expansion of next-generation connectivity in Africa.

The initiative, developed through partnership with the European Investment Bank, forms part of Axian’s broader strategy to strengthen network infrastructure and accelerate digital access across the continent. Speaking at the three-day summit that opened October 21, Jaber emphasized that digital transformation offers boundless potential for entrepreneurs, businesses, governments, and young Africans seeking opportunities in education, healthcare, and financial services.

Africa stands at the cusp of a digital renaissance, Jaber said, poised to redefine how the continent learns, works, and competes globally. Yet significant barriers remain, including unreliable power supply, limited affordable data access, capital constraints, and regulatory bottlenecks. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative action among governments, businesses, and development partners.

True transformation depends on teamwork and partnership, Jaber stressed. When governments, policymakers, and businesses unite, they can achieve what no single actor could accomplish alone.

Through its EIB partnership, Axian Telecom has already secured substantial financing for network expansion. The company received a $100 million EU-backed loan, with $60 million allocated to Tanzania and $40 million to Madagascar, aimed at expanding 4G sites and introducing 5G infrastructure. Additionally, the African Development Bank approved a $160 million senior corporate loan to support Axian Telecom’s digital expansion and financial inclusion efforts across nine African countries.

In Madagascar, the initiative operates through COVA, Axian’s sister company, under the Solar for All programme that integrates renewable energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen network resilience. The company is also collaborating with infrastructure development partners to extend 4G coverage to 95 percent of Africa’s population and provide internet connectivity to 95 percent of urban schools and government institutions by 2027.

These partnerships prove that when stakeholders work together, they can transform ambition into action, Jaber remarked. Public and private cooperation remains the cornerstone of Africa’s digital future.

Jaber underscored that Africa’s young population, with 60 percent under age 35, represents the engine of innovation and inclusive growth. Axian Telecom’s youth empowerment initiatives include coding bootcamps, startup acceleration programmes, and e-learning projects developed with universities to equip young Africans with digital skills.

He emphasized that trust, ethical governance, and responsible artificial intelligence must guide Africa’s digital transformation. As digital adoption accelerates, trust becomes the most valuable currency, he said. Innovation must be responsible, transparent, and inclusive, ensuring technology benefits everyone rather than a privileged few.

Looking ahead, Jaber outlined four priorities for achieving a connected and competitive Africa. First, aligning digital initiatives among all stakeholders, including governments and telecom operators. Second, empowering private sector players to shape agile policies. Third, coordinating continental efforts under unified frameworks for digital transformation and AI readiness. Fourth, establishing measurable success tools, including an Africa Digital Transformation Index, to track progress and ensure shared accountability.

Axian Telecom, headquartered in Mauritius, serves 42.9 million mobile subscribers, 11.4 million data users, and 15.2 million mobile financial service users, positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation. The company operates in nine Sub-Saharan African markets including Tanzania, Madagascar, Senegal, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Réunion, Mayotte, and Comoros.

Africa’s digital future must be truly Africa’s own, Jaber concluded. By introducing 5G in Madagascar and Ghana, expanding 4G across the continent, and building trust-based partnerships, Axian isn’t just connecting people but connecting Africa’s potential to the world.

The announcement came during a high-profile keynote session that featured other telecom leaders including MTN’s Ralph Mupita, Airtel Africa’s Sunil Taldar, Orange Middle East and Africa’s Yasser Shaker, and Ethio Telecom’s Frehiwot Tamiru. The conversation emphasized collaboration, inclusion, and innovation as cornerstones of Africa’s digital decade.