AXIAN Energy Enters Zambia With Major Solar Plant Acquisition

AXIAN Energy has significantly expanded its African footprint by acquiring the Bangweulu Solar PV power plant in Zambia. This strategic move marks the company’s official entry into the Zambian energy market and initiates a planned investment program to address the country’s growing power demands.

The 54.3 MWp facility, located in Kafue District, spans 52 hectares. It is projected to generate approximately 87 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power around 82,500 households with clean energy. The plant was originally developed under the World Bank’s Scaling Solar program.

Following the transaction’s completion, AXIAN Energy now holds an 85.6 percent majority stake in the project, with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd retaining the remaining share. This acquisition represents AXIAN Energy’s second grid-connected utility-scale solar plant in East Africa.

CEO Benjamin Memmi said the deal opens a new chapter for the company. “Our ambition remains unchanged: to tangibly improve the lives of communities, foster energy inclusion, and create new development opportunities across the regions we serve,” he stated.

This investment reinforces AXIAN Energy’s role as a key player in Africa’s energy transition. The company is now actively operating in West, East, and Southern Africa, continuing its continent-wide strategy for sustainable development.