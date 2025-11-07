Awutu Senya East MP Assures Public of Vindication in Electoral Violence Probe

Lawmaker Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has urged for calm, expressing confidence the ongoing inquiry into election violence will exonerate her. The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East made these comments during a November 6 press conference. She stated the final report will reveal the truth surrounding alleged attacks on her convoy.

Okunor, a legislator for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), clarified that she never denied an assault occurred. This position contradicts an account presented by Interior Minister Mubarak Muntaka. She confirmed video evidence of the incidents is available for the investigative task force.

The MP further explained she cannot remain silent on what she deems an inconclusive ministerial report. Okunor noted she has not yet submitted a formal written statement to the police.

Minister Muntaka had earlier briefed the public on probes into violence during the 2020 and 2024 elections. He reported that MP Okunor denied knowledge of the event or that her convoy was attacked. The minister also stated key witnesses have avoided the Task Force and that one suspect, Mohammed Ali, is reportedly abroad receiving medical treatment. He confirmed one individual, Yusif Larri Idriss, died from a gunshot wound and that investigations are continuing.