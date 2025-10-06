Awura Ama and Kyekyeku spark dating rumours

Ghanaian actress Awura Ama, who is one of the rising actors in the movie industry, has been spotted on set with co-star Kyekyeku, sparking fresh concerns about the relationship between the two.

Their presence on set has further fuelled the persistent rumours surrounding their alleged relationship, which has been sparkling in the industry for some time now.

Pictures and videos on social media suggest a palpable and friendly relationship between the duo on set.

While neither Awura Ama nor Kyekyenku has officially confirmed or denied the relationship rumours, their continued close collaboration on this new movie only intensifies public interest.

Some industry insiders suggest that the production team might even be subtly leveraging the speculation to generate buzz for the movie.

Awura Ama continues to win the hearts of many movie lovers with her acting prowess coupled with her elegant looks.

She has so far featured some of the top actors in the country, including co-stars Nikki Samanas, Dr Likee, and Mercy Asiedu, just to mention a few and is currently on a new project with Asafo Powers, expected to be out soon.