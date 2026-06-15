Awuku Questions Legality of GTA Chair’s Dual Appointment

A Facebook post by opposition MP Sammy Awuku has raised legal questions over whether Emefa Donkor can legitimately chair the Ghana Tourism Authority Board while simultaneously heading a state enterprise.

Donkor is Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod Jewellery, a state enterprise, and also chairs the Board of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the statutory body responsible for regulating and promoting Ghana’s tourism sector. Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akuapem North and a former NPP National Youth Organiser, posted the concerns to Facebook, where they have since drawn broad public attention.

The legal dimension centres on Section 4(1) of the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817), which requires the GTA Board Chairperson to come from the private sector. As CEO of a state enterprise, Donkor’s eligibility for the position under that provision is in question.

Neither the Ministry of Tourism nor the Presidency had responded to the matter at the time of publication.

The arrangement also sits uneasily with the Mahama administration’s stated commitment to broadening appointments. Awuku pointed to the number of qualified tourism and hospitality professionals outside government who remain eligible for the GTA role.