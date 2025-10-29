AWOFEST 2025: GIPC Chair Unveils Investment Opportunities Mapping Project

The Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, has announced the launch of a new national initiative known as the Investment Opportunities Mapping Project, aimed at identifying and promoting indigenous investment potentials across Ghana’s regions and districts.

He made the announcement at the Grand Durbar of the 2025 Awudome Yam Festival (AWOFEST), where he was the special guest of honour.

Addressing a vibrant gathering of traditional leaders, dignitaries, and residents, Mr. Oppong-Fosu commended the people of Awudome, particularly the settlers of Awoshie, for their remarkable strides in community development while maintaining strong cultural values. He lauded the Paramount Chief and President of the Awudome Traditional Council, Togbega Addae Kwasi Djanie XIII, for his visionary leadership and ability to merge modern governance principles with traditional values.

“The warmth and unity of the Awudome people reflect the exemplary leadership of your chief,” he said, adding that the success of this year’s festival was a testament to the traditional area’s alignment with national development aspirations.

This year’s festival, held under the theme “Developing Through Collaborative Partnership,” mirrors Ghana’s current transformation drive under flagship initiatives such as the 24-hour Economy Agenda and the Big PUSH Initiative, he noted.

“Today, as we gather under this theme, it is appropriate to situate our reflections within the broader national context of transformation under President Mahama’s leadership, particularly through the 24-hour Economy Agenda and the Big PUSH Initiative,” he stated.

“These are bold and forward-looking policies that aim to industrialize our economy, generate employment, and ensure that every Ghanaian has access to opportunities for growth.”

Mr. Oppong-Fosu praised the Awudome Traditional Council for being “pacesetters” in community-driven progress.

“You are not waiting for development to come from elsewhere. You are leading it through unity, self-help, and strategic partnerships. This is exactly the kind of initiative that GIPC is proud to support,” he said.

Elaborating on the Investment Opportunities Mapping Project, he explained that it is part of GIPC’s renewed mission to decentralize investment promotion and foster equitable growth nationwide.

The project will connect both local and international investors to viable ventures in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, culture, and technology, while strengthening collaboration among traditional authorities, local governments, and the private sector.

“Our objective is simple: to stimulate local economic development, create jobs for our youth, and enhance the competitiveness of our regions,” he said. “Through this, we will bridge the urban-rural development gap and empower local economies to thrive.”

Mr. Oppong-Fosu urged the people of Awudome to leverage the visibility and connections offered by AWOFEST to deepen collaboration and attract meaningful partnerships.

“Ghana’s true potential lies in its people and communities,” he emphasized. “By leveraging data, innovation, and partnerships, we can unlock the unique economic strengths of every traditional area, from Awudome to Zabzugu, from Keta to Wa.”

He concluded by encouraging continued investment not only in infrastructure but also in human capital, creativity, and cultural values, describing them as the foundation of sustainable development.

“Together, through collaborative partnership, we can transform local potential into national prosperity,” he affirmed.