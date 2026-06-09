Awards Ban Sparks Push for Minister Scorecard

A ban on ministers accepting private awards has triggered calls for an independent scorecard to judge their performance, alongside a petition urging the presidency to probe pay for honours claims.

President John Dramani Mahama this week barred ministers, state chief executives and other appointees from accepting, attending or sponsoring private award events without approval from the Office of the President. A circular dated 8 June, signed by Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, said “performance in office cannot be measured by privately organised ceremonies.”

The directive followed the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards, staged by the private firm Big Events Ghana at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on 6 June. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson was named overall best performing minister, with several other ministers and state chief executives also honoured.

The event drew criticism after Michael Kpessa-Whyte, head of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), wrote that he declined an award when organisers asked recipients to pay GH¢50,000 for a sponsorship package or GH¢25,000 for a table of eight. Two citizens, Kwaku Takyi and Kamaldeen Ibrahim, then petitioned the Chief of Staff to investigate claims that some appointees paid between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000 to secure recognition. The allegations are unproven, and the organisers have not publicly addressed them.

Critics also questioned the timing, noting that some ministers attended while parts of Accra were still flooded after days of heavy rain.

Governance voices have used the episode to press for stronger systems. Angela Carmen Appiah, chief executive of the Africa Corporate Governance Network, backed an independent national scorecard that would let citizens measure ministers against clear, verifiable indicators, telling the Asaase Breakfast Show that honours from bodies with unclear methods carry reputational and conflict of interest risks.

Speaking on the same programme, Ibrahim argued the recognitions did not match results, pointing to worsening illegal mining, known as galamsey, and disputes between ministries over funds. He said the petition seeks an independent probe, and that the accuser should also answer if the claims turn out false.

The presidency has said it will review all ministers and state chief executives in the coming months, with the findings shaping decisions on retention, reassignment and any restructuring.