Aviation Technology Firms Partner on Flight Emissions Transparency Initiative

SITA and Amadeus have launched a collaboration under the patronage of the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) to explore flight specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations, helping airlines and passengers make more sustainable choices through enhanced transparency and measurability.

The Geneva based initiative announced on November 12 represents a concrete step toward enabling data driven climate action within the aviation sector. By integrating real aircraft performance data with multi-source carbon emissions models, the partnership will allow airlines to measure, report, and communicate their environmental impact with greater confidence and consistency across the travel value chain.

The collaboration pairs SITA Eco Mission, which draws on real aircraft performance and operational data to deliver accurate emissions and fuel burn calculations, with Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, which aggregates carbon emissions calculations from multiple recognized sources and standards. Together, the systems provide detailed emissions information enabling travelers to make more informed decisions about flight bookings and climate actions.

“We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimize operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data driven transparency,” said Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO. “As two of the industry’s most trusted partners, Amadeus and SITA will deliver state of the art solutions, and their collaboration will play a key role in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the bond between airlines and their customers.”

Yann Cabaret, Chief Executive Officer of SITA for Aircraft, emphasized that trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency. “By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability. It’s an important first step that shows how major players in the industry can come together to drive real progress,” Cabaret stated.

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President of the Travel Unit and Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Amadeus, explained that the collaboration adds another trusted emissions calculation source to ensure the industry has relevant, accurate, and transparent sustainability data. “By exploring how verified operational insights can flow into our open, partner agnostic solution, Travel Impact Suite, we aim to help airlines, travel agencies, corporations, and travelers better understand the environmental impact of each flight. This empowers them to make more informed choices about which flight to book or which climate actions to take, and to report consistently across channels,” Koubaa said.

The initiative demonstrates how linking data, operations, and passenger engagement can help turn sustainability goals into credible results. It supports airlines as they navigate increasing regulatory complexity including the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation mandate and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), while managing rising operational costs.

SITA operates as the air transport industry’s technology infrastructure provider, connecting around 2,500 customers and supporting over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. The company bridges 45 to 50 percent of the aviation industry’s data exchange, enabling the highly complex global network to operate smoothly. SITA also assists over 70 governments in balancing secure borders with seamless passenger journeys through its technology platforms.

The company has committed to cutting emissions by 4.2 percent annually as part of its climate strategy, targeting net zero by 2050 with science based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SITA’s expanding portfolio helps customers reduce their own carbon footprints through data driven solutions and operational optimization tools.

Amadeus serves as a global distribution system and travel technology provider connecting airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and travel agencies. The company’s Travel Impact Suite provides a unified view of each flight’s environmental footprint by aggregating carbon data from multiple verified sources and standards, offering travel sellers and corporations comprehensive emissions reporting capabilities.

The aviation industry remains at a critical juncture as it works to reduce its carbon footprint while meeting global sustainability targets amid increasing regulatory pressure. Responsible for approximately 2 percent of global carbon emissions according to the World Economic Forum, the sector faces projected annual air travel demand growth of 4.3 percent according to ICAO, requiring swift action to balance expansion with environmental responsibility.

Airlines must demonstrate progress on environmental sustainability objectives to both regulators and customers while managing the costs associated with becoming more environmentally friendly. The SITA Amadeus collaboration addresses these challenges by simplifying and automating compliance and reporting, streamlining data collection and analysis, and helping airlines plan future operations to meet cost and emission targets simultaneously.

The partnership enables airlines to move beyond tactical, reactive approaches toward smarter strategic environmental management across compliance functions, strategy and finance departments, and flight operations teams. By providing accurate, real time data on emissions and fuel consumption, the systems help airlines make informed decisions about operational improvements and investment priorities.

SITA Eco Mission was developed over the past year through collaboration with AACO and three of its member airlines, working with various airline functions to identify requirements and deliver solutions that address practical operational needs. The system streamlines collection and assessment of information carriers need to report as part of environmental compliance obligations while supporting strategic planning for emissions reduction.

In a world where passengers demand greater clarity about the environmental impact of their travel choices, the collaboration demonstrates how collective innovation can move aviation toward a more transparent and sustainable future. The initiative builds trust needed to support meaningful climate action, including carbon offsetting programs and informed flight selection based on environmental performance.

The partnership reflects industry recognition that accurate, verified data forms the foundation for credible sustainability efforts. By combining operational insights from actual aircraft performance with standardized emissions calculation methodologies, the collaboration provides a framework that airlines, travel agencies, corporations, and individual travelers can rely on when making decisions aligned with environmental responsibility.