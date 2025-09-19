Aviation Industry Pushes Sustainability Agenda at Global Assembly

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will present an ambitious nine-point agenda at next week’s global aviation summit, demanding accelerated sustainable fuel production and coordinated action on climate targets that could reshape the industry’s environmental trajectory.

The 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) convenes Monday in Montreal for 11 days, bringing together representatives from 193 member states to establish worldwide aviation policy for the next three years. IATA has submitted 14 working papers covering diverse areas including sustainability, safety, operations, and digitization.

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, emphasized the urgency of environmental commitments ahead of the assembly. “It is critical that we secure stronger support for SAF production and CORSIA as key enablers of aviation’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” Walsh stated.

The association’s primary concern centers on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, which remains critically insufficient despite growing demand. Current projections show SAF production will double to 2 million tonnes in 2025, yet this represents merely 0.7% of airline fuel needs.

IATA’s sustainability push includes strengthening the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), established in 2016 as the sole global economic measure addressing aviation emissions. The scheme expects to generate up to $17 billion in climate finance by 2035, yet implementation challenges persist across participating nations.

The organization demands governments resist creating additional aviation taxes that undermine CORSIA’s effectiveness. Multiple jurisdictions continue implementing national and regional taxation schemes that conflict with the unified global approach, creating regulatory fragmentation that complicates industry compliance efforts.

Aviation safety remains equally prominent on IATA’s agenda, with specific concerns about Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference affecting aircraft navigation near conflict zones. The association seeks enhanced coordination between military and civil aviation authorities to provide airlines with timely risk assessments.

Radio frequency spectrum protection emerges as another critical priority, particularly regarding the 4.2-4.4 gigahertz band essential for radio altimeters. Telecommunications industry expansion of 5G services has created safety risks near airports, requiring costly mitigation measures and aircraft retrofits that face supply chain delays.

IATA proposes raising commercial airline pilot age limits from 65 to 67 for multi-pilot international flights, maintaining existing safety safeguards including the requirement for at least one pilot under 65. This change reflects longer, healthier careers while addressing industry workforce challenges.

Consumer protection regulations present another area of concern, with IATA arguing that patchwork implementations across jurisdictions confuse travelers and create compliance burdens. The association seeks alignment with established global standards rather than conflicting national approaches.

The assembly occurs amid broader industry transformation pressures, including post-pandemic recovery challenges and accelerating environmental regulations. Airlines face increasing pressure from governments, investors, and consumers to demonstrate measurable progress on sustainability commitments.

The gathering brings together more than 2,000 participants to shape aviation’s future across safety, security, sustainability, economic development, and digital innovation. Decisions made during the Montreal assembly will influence global aviation policy through 2028.

IATA represents 350 airlines comprising over 80% of global air traffic, giving the organization significant influence over industry standards and regulatory development. The association’s submissions to ICAO typically carry substantial weight in final policy determinations.

The assembly’s outcomes will determine whether the aviation industry can accelerate progress toward its 2050 net-zero emissions commitment or face additional regulatory constraints from individual governments acting independently.