Aviation Industry Confronts Rising Navigation System Threats at China Summit

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) opened its annual safety conference in Xiamen, China today with stark warnings about mounting threats to global aviation operations. GPS interference incidents have more than tripled in just three years, forcing the industry to rethink how aircraft navigate through increasingly hostile electromagnetic environments.

Reports of global navigation satellite system interference jumped by over 200 percent between 2021 and 2024, according to data presented at the World Safety and Operations Conference. The three-day gathering, hosted by Xiamen Airlines, brings together airline executives, regulators, and technical experts to address challenges that range from satellite jamming to delayed accident investigations.

Mark Searle, IATA’s Global Director of Safety, framed the conference around three priorities: defending global standards, using data to enhance performance, and fostering strong safety cultures through leadership. It’s a response to what he described as growing complexity in airline operations, driven by geopolitical conflicts, regulatory fragmentation, and technological vulnerabilities.

The GPS interference problem has evolved from occasional nuisance to serious safety concern. Both spoofing, where false signals trick aircraft systems, and jamming, where signals are blocked entirely, have become more frequent. IATA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have launched a GNSS Resilience Plan built on four priorities: monitoring and reporting, prevention tools, backup infrastructure, and civil-military coordination.

The challenge now is getting the International Civil Aviation Organization to translate these solutions into global standards that all countries must follow. Without coordinated international action, airlines face a patchwork of responses that complicate flight planning and increase costs.

Radio spectrum protection represents another front in aviation’s battle with advancing telecommunications technology. The rapid expansion of 5G networks, with 6G already in development, is putting pressure on the radio frequencies aviation uses for navigation and communication. In Australia, Canada, and the United States, 5G rollouts have already created interference risks near airports, forcing expensive equipment retrofits.

Searle emphasized the need for stronger coordination with telecommunications regulators and realistic timelines for mitigation measures. It’s a delicate balancing act between economic development, which benefits from expanded wireless networks, and aviation safety, which requires protected spectrum. The aviation industry wants more resilient onboard systems but argues that telecommunications companies must also take responsibility for preventing interference.

Accident investigation reporting emerged as a third major concern. Only 58 percent of aviation accidents between 2019 and 2023 have produced final reports, despite clear standards under the Chicago Convention requiring timely investigations. The delays prevent the industry from learning critical safety lessons and create information vacuums that speculation and misinformation quickly fill.

IATA acknowledged progress on this front, noting prompt preliminary reports following recent accidents in India, South Korea, and the United States. However, the organization continues pressing governments to meet their investigation obligations. Complete accident reports often take years to produce, involving complex technical analysis and coordination among multiple jurisdictions. But the current pace leaves too many questions unanswered for too long.

Data is transforming how aviation approaches safety, moving from reactive responses after accidents to predictive analysis that identifies risks before incidents occur. IATA’s Global Aviation Data Management program integrates flight data, incident reports, and maintenance costs to enable better decision-making across airlines and regulators.

The Turbulence Aware platform demonstrates this approach in action. Airlines share real-time turbulence data, allowing pilots and dispatchers to route around problem areas. Participation grew 25 percent over the past year, with 3,200 aircraft from carriers including Air France, Etihad, and SAS now contributing information. It’s exactly the kind of collaborative data sharing that was impossible before modern communications technology.

Predictive safety insights come from the SafetyIS database, which draws on in-flight data from 217 airlines. Early identification of a spike in collision-avoidance alerts at a Latin American airport, for instance, allowed swift action to reduce risks before any accidents occurred. The risk-based IOSA audit model uses data to tailor audits to each airline’s operational profile, resulting in more than 8,000 corrective actions that strengthen safety.

Safety culture, the third pillar of IATA’s priorities, depends on leadership that empowers employees to raise concerns without fear of reprisal. The organization’s Safety Leadership Charter promotes eight core principles and now covers around 90 percent of global air traffic. It’s about creating environments where front-line workers feel confident that reporting problems will lead to solutions rather than blame.

IATA Connect brings together 5,600 users from over 600 organizations, providing access to IOSA documentation, the Safety Issue Hub, and Safety Connect. The platform will soon expand to include ISAGO users, extending the collaborative approach to ground service operations.

The challenges discussed at the Xiamen conference reflect aviation’s dual nature as both remarkably safe and perpetually vulnerable to new threats. Commercial aviation remains the safest mode of long-distance transport, with fatal accident rates that have declined steadily over decades. But maintaining that record requires constant vigilance and adaptation to emerging risks.

Geopolitical conflicts create new hazards as airspace closures and drone incursions disrupt established flight paths. Regulatory fragmentation means airlines operating internationally must navigate different requirements in different countries, sometimes for the same aircraft type. Technology advances that benefit other industries, like 5G expansion, can create unintended consequences for aviation systems designed decades earlier.

The conference runs through October 16, giving participants three days to work through technical sessions, policy discussions, and collaborative problem-solving. It’s the first time China has hosted the event, reflecting the country’s growing importance in global aviation. Chinese airlines have expanded rapidly over the past two decades, and the country’s domestic market is now among the world’s largest.

Whether the solutions discussed in Xiamen will translate into meaningful improvements depends largely on international cooperation. Aviation safety has always required countries to implement and enforce common standards, even when national interests might suggest different approaches. In an era of rising nationalism and geopolitical tension, maintaining that cooperation becomes harder but no less essential.