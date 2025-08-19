Aviation Firm Defends Nkawkaw Helicopter Landing Amid Weather Scare

Volta River Aviation insists safety protocols guided its helicopter’s unscheduled landing in Nkawkaw last week, dismissing speculation about technical failures.

Poor visibility forced the precautionary touchdown on August 13, the company clarified, with all passengers and crew unharmed. “Standard procedures were followed, and authorities were notified immediately,” stated legal counsel Nana Yaw Ntrakwah.

The firm’s response follows the Volta River Authority’s earlier statement addressing ownership questions. While acknowledging the VRA’s input, Volta River Aviation stressed its “unwavering commitment to safety and transparency.” No mechanical faults were involved, it added, calling the incident purely weather-driven.

Aviation experts note such landings are common during Ghana’s rainy season when sudden storms reduce visibility. “Pilots prioritize ground safety over schedule adherence—this was textbook,” an industry source confirmed. The company maintains its operational integrity despite public curiosity, underscoring that community safety was never at risk.