Aviation Executive Calls for Unity at Crossroads Summit

Aviation industry leader Kamil Alawadhi urged African governments to prioritize aviation as a strategic development catalyst during the Aviation Africa 2025 Summit in Kigali, warning that continued fragmentation threatens the continent’s economic potential.

Speaking at the ninth edition of the continental aviation summit on September 4, 2025, Alawadhi emphasized that Africa stands at a critical crossroads where regional transformation and local ambition must overcome global challenges including rising trade barriers and geopolitical tensions.

The two-day summit at Kigali’s Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre brings together aviation executives and experts to chart Africa’s aviation future, with particular focus on low-carbon flights and emerging industry trends that could reshape continental connectivity.

Alawadhi highlighted aviation’s substantial economic impact, noting that air transport supported 8.1 million jobs and contributed $75 billion to Africa’s GDP in 2023, with each aviation job supporting 22 others across the economy through powerful multiplier effects.

Recent performance data demonstrates the sector’s resilience and growth potential. African carriers recorded a 6.7% year-to-date increase in passenger traffic through July 2025, while air cargo demand surged 9.4% year-on-year in July, marking the strongest monthly performance since August 2024.

The aviation executive projected continued expansion, with Africa’s aviation market forecast to grow at 4.1% annually over the next two decades, reaching 411 million passengers and representing the third-fastest growth globally after Asia and the Middle East.

East Africa leads expected growth trajectories, followed by Central and West Africa, with Southern and Northern Africa showing strong but more moderate expansion patterns. This regional variation underscores both opportunities and challenges facing continental integration efforts.

Alawadhi identified two strategic priorities essential for realizing Africa’s aviation potential: connecting the continent and strengthening intra-African trade. He criticized current connectivity gaps, noting that traveling between African countries often proves more difficult than reaching other continents.

The Single African Air Transport Market initiative has attracted 38 country signatories representing over 80% of Africa’s aviation market, but implementation progress remains disappointingly slow according to the industry executive.

Visa accessibility emerged as a critical connectivity factor, with Alawadhi praising Rwanda, Benin, The Gambia, and Seychelles for offering visa-free access to all Africans in 2024. He noted that 26 countries now provide e-visas, up from just nine in 2016.

The summit coincides with Rwanda’s partnership with China Road and Bridge Corporation to debut Africa’s first public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi, demonstrating the innovative aviation technologies being explored across the continent.

Cape Town Air Access served as an example of successful connectivity initiatives, with the public-private partnership attracting 18 new routes and expanding 23 others, contributing over $290 million in tourism spending and creating more than 10,000 jobs.

Regarding intra-African trade, Alawadhi emphasized aviation’s role as backbone infrastructure for the African Continental Free Trade Area, which creates a single market of 1.3 billion people with potential to lift millions from poverty.

Current intra-African trade accounts for only 15% of the continent’s total trade compared to over 60% in Europe, with more than 80% of intra-African routes remaining underserved, limiting regional integration benefits.

The executive outlined five essential government actions: making aviation a strategic priority, improving safety standards, ensuring cost competitiveness, investing in infrastructure, and accelerating market liberalization.

Safety concerns remain significant, with Africa’s average effective implementation rate of ICAO standards at 59.5% compared to the global average of 69.2% and target of 75%. Of 42 accidents between 2018 and 2023, only eight have published final reports.

Financial challenges persist, with taxes and charges in Africa running 15% higher than global averages despite the continent having the lowest purchasing power. Blocked airline funds total $940 million as of August 2025, representing 75% of global blocked funds.

Alawadhi cautioned against increasing API-PNR charges, arguing that border security represents state responsibility that should not burden airlines and travelers financially. He emphasized viewing aviation as a catalyst rather than merely a revenue source.

The summit’s Kigali location reflects Rwanda’s strategic aviation investments, with RwandAir and the new airport helping establish the country as a regional hub alongside Ethiopia’s similar development model centered on Ethiopian Airlines and Addis Ababa.

The event is officially hosted by the Government of Rwanda, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, RwandAir, and Rwanda Airports Company, with DAR Al-Handasah serving as platinum sponsor for discussions covering the full aerospace spectrum.

Looking forward, Alawadhi positioned Africa’s young population, growing markets, and strategic global trade position as competitive advantages that aviation connectivity can leverage for continental prosperity and integration.

His closing message emphasized that Africa’s aviation future depends on collaboration, political will, and vision to transform challenges into opportunities, making aviation a driver of inclusive, sustainable prosperity for all Africans.

The summit continues through September 5, with industry leaders examining how aviation can maintain its role as a force for openness and opportunity despite global trends toward protectionism and market fragmentation.