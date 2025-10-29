Aviation Engineers Declare Indefinite Strike, Demand Sack of GCAA HR Boss

The Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GHATSEA) has announced an indefinite strike beginning October 30, 2025, demanding the removal of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s Human Resources Director over alleged mismanagement and 15 years of unresolved labour grievances.

Association president Engineer David Annan Mensah said in a statement that members’ patience has been stretched beyond measure, accusing GCAA management of failing to address unfair salary structures, inequitable job placements, and welfare injustices affecting Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPs).

The association specifically named Human Resources Director Ebenezer Sagoe as being at the center of mismanagement that has eroded confidence in the HR office. GHATSEA called for his immediate removal to restore trust and industrial harmony within the Authority.

“Our numerous appeals for fair treatment and structural correction have fallen on deaf ears, leaving ATSEPs across all regional airports feeling betrayed and unappreciated,” the statement said.

GHATSEA accused Acting Director General Reverend Stephen Arthur and Acting Deputy Director General (Technical) Theophilus Ago of adopting a regimental and brazen posture toward the association’s concerns. The engineers alleged the pair responded to grievances with a dismissive attitude that demonstrates contempt for the technical workforce.

The group emphasized that ATSEPs are technical experts responsible for maintaining the safety and reliability of Ghana’s air navigation systems. Morale among these professionals has reached an all-time low due to prolonged mishandling of legitimate staff concerns, according to the statement.

GHATSEA insists that unless management acts decisively to address outstanding issues and institute fair administrative practices, it will proceed with the strike under Section 160 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The association apologized to local and international airline operators, passengers, and the traveling public for potential inconvenience. However, GHATSEA stressed that responsibility for any disruption lies with GCAA management, whose lack of good faith engagement forced the industrial action.

GHATSEA called on Ghanaians, the media, and relevant authorities to support their demand for justice, accountability, and respect for technical professionals who form the backbone of Ghana’s air traffic safety infrastructure.