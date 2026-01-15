Avevluime Cries For Safe Drinking Water As Chief Warns Of Looming Health Risks

The Chief and people of Avevluime in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have appealed to government and other stakeholders to urgently rehabilitate the community’s drinking water system to avert possible disease outbreaks.

Residents say the town relies on a single borehole, which is largely dependent on rainfall. According to them, the water from the borehole often turns muddy, making it unsafe for consumption.

Addressing the community during this year’s Dutotodo Festival, the Chief of Avevluime, Torgbui Gawu Apese II, described the situation as troubling, noting that residents are sometimes forced to travel outside the community in search of potable water.

The Chief say this is not only inconvenient but poses serious health risks to his people, stressing the need for immediate intervention.

Beyond water challenges, Torgbui Gawu Apese II highlighted the need for irrigation dams to support farming activities, especially during periods of low rainfall. He explained that Avevluime has vast arable lands suitable for irrigation farming, fish farming and other agricultural ventures that could create employment for the youth.

He therefore appealed to government agencies and non-governmental organisations to support the community with sustainable water and agricultural infrastructure, noting that farming remains the primary source of livelihood for residents.

The Queen Mother of Avevluime, Mama Korkui II, also echoed the concerns, calling on government to attract companies to the area. She said the community has ample land for industrial and commercial development, which could help reduce unemployment and improve living standards.

The Assemblyman for the area, Charles Awudi, added his voice to the appeal, urging authorities to prioritise Avevluime’s water and development needs.