Avenor Tutudoza Festival Celebrates Culture, Unity, Development

The Avenor Traditional Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region came alive last weekend as thousands gathered at the Akatsi Main Market Lorry Park for a vibrant grand durbar to climax the 2025 edition of the Avenor Tutudoza Festival.

The event, which drew natives and well-wishers from across Ghana and beyond, served as a platform to honour distinguished individuals for their contributions to the development of Avenor, the Volta Region, and the nation at large.

Originally introduced in 2018 and rebranded from the Avenor Hogbe Festival, the Avenor Tutudoza has evolved into a socio-cultural and economic development celebration held annually in November. This year’s theme, *“Securing the Future of Avenor Through Skills Acquisition, Employment and Economic Growth,”* focused on raising funds for the construction of a Traditional Palace and Conference Centre at Avenorpeme.

Representing the President at the durbar, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Wa Central, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, commended the people of Avenor for their loyalty and contributions to national development. He assured them of the NDC government’s commitment to equitable development, including the 24-hour economy initiative and export acceleration programmes.

Dr. Pelpuo also praised Akatsi South MP and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, for his legislative contributions and urged constituents to continue supporting him.

Hon. Ahiafor reiterated his dedication to youth empowerment and skills development, highlighting ongoing apprenticeship programmes and collaborations with the Youth Employment Agency. He announced several upcoming projects, including:

– Resumption of work on the municipal hospital

– Construction of classroom blocks and technical workshops for Avenorpeme Technical Institute

– Dormitory and staff housing for Akatsi Senior High Technical School

– Educational infrastructure for Dzogadze, Akeve Gui, and Duawodome Basic Schools

Paramount Chief of Avenor, Togbuiga Dorglo Anumah VI, lauded the government for stabilizing the economy and upgrading the Avenorpeme Youth Leadership Training Centre into a full technical school. He appealed for urgent rehabilitation of key roads, including Akatsi-Kpodzivi-Ave Dakpa and Phase Two of the Akatsi Township roads, describing them as vital to regional cohesion and development.

Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Daniel Dagba, called for continued unity and collaboration among stakeholders to drive progress. He pledged the Assembly’s commitment to working with traditional authorities, civil society, and the diaspora to improve livelihoods.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III, revealed that proceeds from previous festivals have funded the acquisition of land, block production, borehole drilling, and architectural planning for the new Traditional Palace.

The durbar concluded with the presentation of awards to notable contributors, including Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu, Commodore Dr. Paul Kodzo Yegbe, and EOCO Executive Director Mr. Raymond Archer.

The Avenor Tutudoza continues to serve as a beacon of cultural pride, unity, and a catalyst for development in the Volta Region.