Authorities Begin Demolition of Fire Ravaged China City Mall in Kumasi

Authorities have started preparations to demolish the China City Mall in Kumasi following a massive fire that destroyed the six-month-old facility on Thursday.

The blaze, which erupted at the Santasi location on October 30, completely gutted the commercial building, destroying goods worth millions of dollars and leaving the structure dangerously unstable. Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and National Security are now working to clear the rubble.

Excavators are expected to move in over the coming days to bring down what remains of the structure, clearing the site for potential redevelopment. Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi and Regional Fire Commander ACFO Peter Tettey visited the scene to oversee preparations and assess safety risks.

The fire reportedly started at the back of the building on Thursday afternoon before spreading rapidly throughout the mall. An eyewitness returning from class noticed smoke emanating from the rear section and immediately called firefighters, who dispatched at least four fire tenders to the scene.

Despite the swift response, the flames moved too quickly for traders to salvage their goods. “It was frightening. Within minutes, the whole place was burning,” one shop attendant recalled, describing the terrifying speed at which the inferno consumed the building.

The mall housed various shops dealing in electronics, groceries, home accessories, and household items. Having opened earlier in 2025, it had quickly become a popular shopping destination for Kumasi residents and surrounding communities.

Regional Fire Commander ACFO Peter Tettey explained the challenges firefighters faced. “We can’t enter because the building may collapse soon. They were on break when the fire started. Highly combustible items and the building’s own flammable materials caused the fire to spread quickly,” he noted at the scene.

Mayor Agyemang expressed deep regret over the incident, noting the substantial financial losses involved. “It is unfortunate that we have lost millions of dollars out of this fire, and it is sad,” he said, adding that the mall’s owners are reportedly out of the country but their workers and representatives remain on site.

The Mayor pledged support for the investors, emphasizing their contribution to Ghana’s economy. “We will try as much as possible to speak to the investors as early as feasible, calm them, and offer them the nation’s support. These are foreign nationals who have come to invest in our country.”

It took firefighters several hours to completely douse the flames, with pockets of fire still visible within the ruins even after the main blaze was controlled. Thankfully, officials have confirmed that no casualties occurred during the incident, as the fire started during a break period when the mall had fewer people inside.

The Mayor also revealed that authorities called for DRIP machines to help bring in more water and assist with pulling down the unstable structure safely. These specialized equipment pieces will be crucial in ensuring the demolition proceeds without further accidents or injuries.

The demolition marks the next step in addressing the aftermath of this devastating fire, which transformed a once-thriving shopping destination into a charred shell within hours. Authorities are coordinating efforts to safely remove the debris and prepare the area for whatever comes next.

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest it may have originated from the warehouse section before spreading to other parts of the building, though officials haven’t yet confirmed the specific trigger.

This incident adds to growing concerns about fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness in commercial facilities across Ghana’s major cities. Several market and commercial property fires have been recorded in recent months, raising questions about whether adequate prevention measures are being enforced.

For now, the focus remains on safely demolishing what’s left of China City Mall and supporting the affected business owners who watched their investments literally go up in smoke. The site’s future remains uncertain, though there’s hope that redevelopment plans could eventually restore commercial activity to this prominent Santasi location.