Australia’s Most Decorated Living Soldier Charged With Afghan War Crimes

Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living soldier and a Victoria Cross recipient, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of war crime murder over the alleged killing of unarmed Afghan civilians during his deployments between 2009 and 2012.

The 47-year-old was charged with two counts of the war crime of murder and three counts of aiding or abetting the same offence. The maximum penalty for each charge is life imprisonment.

Footage released by Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) showed officers speaking to Roberts-Smith on the aerobridge of a Qantas flight at Sydney Airport before escorting him onto the tarmac and into a waiting vehicle.

What Police Allege

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett said at a press conference that it would be alleged the victims were not taking part in hostilities at the time of their alleged murder. “It will be alleged the victims were detained, unarmed and were under the control of Australian Defence Force (ADF) members when they were killed,” she told reporters. Victims were shot either directly by the accused or by subordinates acting on his orders while in his presence.

A 2023 civil court ruling found Roberts-Smith had machine-gunned an unarmed prisoner in the back during a 2009 raid, taking the man’s prosthetic leg back to Australia. The same court found he had kicked a handcuffed man, Ali Jan, off a 10-metre cliff and ensured he was shot. Those findings were made on the balance of probabilities in civil proceedings. The criminal case will require proof beyond reasonable doubt.

A Long Road to Charges

Roberts-Smith is only the second Australian to be charged with war crimes under domestic law, and the most high-profile. The joint OSI-AFP investigation, known as Operation Emerald-Argon, began in 2021 and has confronted significant obstacles throughout.

Ross Barnett, director of investigations at the OSI, said the process was complex because authorities were unable to access crime scenes in Afghanistan. “We don’t have access to the crime scenes, we don’t have photographs, site plans, measurements, the recovery of projectiles, blood spatter analysis, all of those things we would normally get at a crime scene,” he said.

The arrest is connected to the findings of the Brereton Inquiry, which uncovered credible evidence of serious violations of international humanitarian law by Australian special forces in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, and identified patterns of unlawful killings including the alleged execution of 39 civilians and detainees, as well as evidence of systemic cover-ups.

Failed Defamation Battle

Roberts-Smith had previously attempted to suppress the allegations through Australia’s courts. He launched what became Australia’s most expensive defamation trial after media reports emerged in 2018 alleging he had committed war crimes. A Federal Court judge ruled in 2023 that the newspapers proved four of the six murder accusations they had levelled, and a final appeal was dismissed by the High Court in September 2025.

The Australian War Memorial on Tuesday acknowledged reports of the arrest and said it would review the wording of the interpretive panel associated with his display, adding that his uniform, equipment and medals remain in place pending proceedings.

Another former special forces soldier is due to face trial for war crime murder next February. Barnett confirmed that if evidence leads to further charges against others, action would be taken. Roberts-Smith has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Rawan Arraf, executive director of the Australian Centre for International Justice, described the arrest as a “significant and long-awaited step for victims and affected communities” in Afghanistan.