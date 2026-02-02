Australia Retains World’s Most Expensive Passport as Cost Rises to AU$422

Australia has maintained its position as the country with the world’s most expensive passport, with the cost increasing to 422 Australian dollars in 2026, according to new research by Compare the Market Australia.

The cost of a standard ten year Australian passport rose by ten dollars from 412 Australian dollars in 2025, following an annual adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Mexico is the only other country to have increased its passport price this year, rising from 335.95 Australian dollars to 355.67 Australian dollars.

The research, which analysed updated 2026 government costings and the Henley Passport Index, identified the world’s most expensive and most powerful passports. Singapore holds the top position as the most powerful passport globally, with citizens able to access 193 countries without a visa. Australia, meanwhile, provides visa free access to 184 countries, resulting in a cost of 2.29 Australian dollars per visa free destination, the highest globally.

Brazil offers the best value passport at 16.38 Australian dollars for a ten year document, though the improvement in its ranking is primarily due to the recent depreciation of the Brazilian Real rather than a price reduction in local currency. The United Arab Emirates and Spain follow as strong value options, with costs per visa free country of 0.22 Australian dollars and 0.28 Australian dollars respectively.

The findings revealed that passport power is declining globally, with seventeen of the twenty five countries researched experiencing a reduction in the number of visa free destinations available since 2025. Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport with access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 visa free countries.

Adrian Taylor, Executive General Manager of General Insurance at Compare the Market, noted that travel insurance is often cheaper than passport replacement costs. The Australian Passport Office or the nearest Australian diplomatic or consular mission can assist travellers who encounter passport issues while abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) defended the fee increase, stating that passport costs are set by law and adjusted annually in line with inflation. A spokesperson emphasised that the Australian passport remains internationally respected for its technological sophistication and anti fraud measures, contributing to Australians’ visa free access to over 180 countries.