Austin Gamey Warns Nurses Strike Poses Public Health Risk

Labour consultant Austin Gamey has cautioned the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) against continuing their industrial action, citing significant public health dangers and destabilized labor relations.

Speaking on Starr FM, Gamey acknowledged nurses’ frustrations but emphasized dialogue over confrontation.

“I never agreed with them throughout the eight years of Nana Addo’s regime to go on strike because it is dangerous,” he stated. Gamey noted previous administrations resolved similar disputes without strikes despite negotiation challenges: “We endeavor to resolve matters no matter how painful.”

He clarified current demands mirror shelved agreements deemed “too dangerous and expensive” by employers. “Government comes and goes, but employer responsibilities remain intact,” Gamey added, asserting legal and practical constraints justify delayed implementation. The consultant urged renewed negotiations to prevent healthcare system disruption.

Ghana’s Labour Act 2003 mandates mediation through the National Labour Commission before lawful strikes commence.