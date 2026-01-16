Auditor General Orders Penalties on Oil Firms Over Unpaid Surface Rentals

The Auditor General has directed the Petroleum Commission (PC) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to impose statutory penalties on International Oil Companies (IOCs) which fail to pay surface rental fees on time, warning that persistent defaults are eroding petroleum revenues and exposing weaknesses in enforcement of the country’s upstream fiscal regime.

This directive follows findings in the Auditor General’s report on management of petroleum funds for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024, which show that several operators delayed or defaulted on mandatory surface rental payments into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) despite clear legal timelines and penalty provisions under petroleum revenue laws. The report reveals a widening gap between expected and realized revenues, with only a fraction of assessed amounts actually reaching government coffers.

Under Regulation 5 of the Petroleum Revenue Management Regulations, 2019, Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2381, operators are required to self assess surface rentals annually and pay amounts due into the PHF by February 28 of each year. In the case of new petroleum agreements, payment must be made within 60 days of ratification. The Auditor General noted that non compliance with these requirements undermines predictability in petroleum revenue flows and weakens fiscal planning.

The law provides for sanctions in cases of default. Section 3 of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815) stipulates that entities that fail to meet payment deadlines must pay a penalty of five percent of the original amount for each day of default, or any higher rate prescribed under other applicable laws. However, the report observed that these penalties have largely gone unenforced, reducing the deterrent effect intended by the law.

It is based on these findings that the Auditor General charged the upstream regulator and country’s tax authority to move beyond administrative oversight and actively enforce penalties against defaulting companies to safeguard state revenues. The directive represents a significant escalation in the government’s approach to collecting petroleum revenues, signaling that administrative warnings alone will no longer suffice in addressing what has become a chronic compliance problem.

According to the report, total estimated proceeds from surface rentals at the reporting period’s end amounted to 3.46 million dollars, made up of 721,585 dollars for the 2024 financial year and two million dollars in arrears from prior periods. Yet only 512,711.08 dollars was paid into the Petroleum Holding Fund, highlighting a widening gap between expected and realized revenues. This discrepancy represents approximately 85 percent of what should have been collected during the reporting period.

As of December 31, 2024, the total amount due from surface rentals stood at 2.94 million dollars, equivalent to 107.6 percent of estimated surface rental receipts for the 2023 financial year. Of this amount, 1.8 million dollars related to four contractors whose petroleum agreements had been terminated by the Minister of Energy, raising concerns about recovery prospects once contracts are cancelled. The terminated agreements account for more than 61 percent of total outstanding surface rental arrears.

In its report, the Auditor General urged the Petroleum Commission and GRA to intensify recovery efforts and ensure that all companies liable for surface rental payments comply with statutory timelines. The report cautioned that continued non enforcement risks normalizing late payment behavior and weakening fiscal discipline in the upstream sector. This warning comes amid broader concerns about Ghana’s ability to maximize revenue collection from its natural resources during a period of fiscal constraint.

Beyond recovery, the report recommended tighter entry and monitoring controls. It called for enhanced due diligence and robust Know Your Client (KYC) procedures before petroleum agreements are finalized, alongside periodic financial health checks to assess whether operators retain the capacity to meet their fiscal obligations over the life of their contracts. These recommendations aim to prevent situations where companies without adequate financial capacity are granted petroleum agreements, only to default on payments later.

The Auditor General further suggested that GRA should consider requiring bank guarantees from prospective oil companies as a risk mitigation measure, particularly given what it described as a growing pattern of default, debt accumulation, and abscondment among operators. Bank guarantees would provide government with a financial instrument that could be called upon to satisfy unpaid obligations even if companies cease operations or leave the jurisdiction.

The report noted that GRA has acknowledged these recommendations and is taking steps to implement them, including seeking collaboration with relevant stakeholders to introduce bank guarantees for exploration companies. However, implementation timelines and specific mechanisms for requiring such guarantees remain under discussion between GRA and the Petroleum Commission.

The Auditor General pointed out that contrary to the provisions of Act 815, defaulting companies were not charged penalties for late payments. The report warned that failure to enforce the law not only deprives the state of revenue but also emboldens non compliant operators, ultimately weakening the credibility of Ghana’s petroleum fiscal framework. The lack of enforcement creates moral hazard where companies rationally conclude that delaying or avoiding payment carries no meaningful consequence.

Meanwhile, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the country’s petroleum revenue watchdog, has consistently flagged the issue of surface rental payments in its reports, urging authorities including the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to collaborate with regulators to recover arrears owed the state. PIAC operates as an independent statutory body established under Section 51 of Act 815 to promote transparency and accountability in petroleum revenue management.

In its 2025 half year report, PIAC noted that despite efforts by the GRA, surface rental arrears stood at 2.82 million dollars at the end of the first half of 2025, up from 439,011.08 dollars in the first half of 2024. This represents a more than sixfold increase in unpaid fees over a twelve month period, demonstrating that the enforcement problem has actually worsened rather than improved despite heightened attention from oversight bodies.

PIAC recommended that the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Petroleum Commission, the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Energy, and other related institutions should increase collaborative efforts to recover the surface rental arrears. The watchdog’s persistent advocacy on this issue reflects growing frustration within civil society about the government’s apparent inability to collect revenues that are clearly owed under binding legal agreements.

The surface rental arrears crisis represents a recurring theme in Ghana’s petroleum sector oversight. Earlier Auditor General reports covering 2022 and 2023 similarly documented widespread non compliance with surface rental payment obligations and failure to impose legally mandated penalties. The 2022 report found that Ghana lost more than 8.3 million dollars in potential penalty revenue due to failure to enforce the five percent daily penalty provision, yet enforcement mechanisms remained largely unchanged.

GRA Commissioner General Anthony Sarpong recently appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to provide updates on outstanding surface rental payments. Sarpong stated that the authority is collaborating with the Petroleum Commission and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to recover 360,240 dollars in debt from two companies, Media Development Limited and Eco Atlantic, which owe 313,040 dollars and 47,200 dollars respectively. Both entities had partly gone dormant at some point but have resumed commercial activities.

Sarpong indicated that GRA had written to these companies to remind them of outstanding debts from before they became partially inactive, and continues notifying the Petroleum Commission that any regulatory licenses given to them should take account of these debts as a means to secure payment. However, he acknowledged that both entities had paid nothing so far on their obligations, despite the GRA’s engagement efforts.

The Commissioner General told the Public Accounts Committee that as of early 2026, the authority had collected 315,600 dollars from the first category of debtor companies, while 1,728,125 dollars remained outstanding from a second category. Sarpong noted that with respect to 2025, all major operating entities had paid their surface rentals, suggesting improved compliance among active producers even as arrears from dormant or terminated agreements persist.

When questioned about how surface rental arrears jumped from 2.7 million dollars in 2023 to 2.9 million dollars in 2024, Sarpong attributed the increase to three entities which had ceased operations in Ghana but whose bills remained on the books, plus two entities whose bills came due in 2025. This explanation highlights a fundamental challenge in the current system, where terminated agreements create uncollectible debts that continue accumulating on paper.

Historical PIAC reports have consistently identified surface rental collection as one of the weakest aspects of Ghana’s petroleum revenue management system. A 2023 PIAC analysis noted that as of December 2022, IOCs with petroleum agreements on the debtors list included GOIL Offshore, Eco Atlantic, Springfield Exploration and Production Limited, Medea Development, Base Energy Ghana Limited, and OPCO. Additionally, 1.8 million dollars, representing 65 percent of total arrears at that time, was owed by four companies whose agreements were terminated in 2021: Sahara Energy Fields, Swiss African Oil Company Limited, Britannia U, and UB Resources Limited.

Surface rental payments received from nine out of fourteen operational IOCs in 2022 totaled 687,759.16 dollars compared with 826,815.52 dollars for 2021, indicating a 16.8 percent decrease. This declining collection trend persisted even as Ghana’s petroleum production and the number of active operators remained relatively stable, suggesting systematic compliance deterioration rather than reduced activity levels.

The enforcement challenge occurs within a broader context of declining petroleum revenues. Ghana earned a total of 370.3 million dollars in petroleum revenue during the first half of 2025, down 56 percent from 840.77 million dollars recorded in the same period in 2024. That dramatic decline stems primarily from a 26 percent drop in crude oil production, which fell from 35.5 million barrels in the first half of 2024 to just 26.3 million barrels this year.

Within this challenging revenue environment, surface rentals contributed less than one percent of total petroleum inflows, yet the fees carry symbolic importance beyond their modest financial contribution. When companies can avoid paying what amounts to basic operating fees without serious consequences, it signals weak enforcement that potentially extends to other compliance areas including environmental regulations, local content requirements, and safety standards.

The Petroleum Commission indicated in responses to earlier Auditor General reports that it withholds certain approval requests from defaulting contractors such as license extensions, annual work programme and budget approvals, and other regulatory permissions. The Commission stated it would provide GRA the needed assistance to assess and collect penalty charges. However, these administrative sanctions have proven insufficient to compel payment, particularly from companies that have ceased active operations or those nearing the end of their exploration periods.

Legal experts note that the five percent daily penalty provision in Act 815 creates extraordinarily high theoretical penalties that can quickly exceed the original debt amount. For example, a company owing 100,000 dollars in surface rentals would theoretically owe 5,000 dollars in penalties after just one day of delay, accumulating to 150,000 dollars in additional penalties after 30 days. After six months, the penalty would reach 900,000 dollars, nine times the original amount.

However, these dramatic penalty provisions have never been enforced in practice, leading some analysts to question whether they represent realistic enforcement mechanisms or merely symbolic gestures. The penalties may be so severe that regulators hesitate to apply them, particularly against companies that might challenge assessments in court or threaten to abandon operations entirely rather than pay.

The bank guarantee proposal represents a potential solution by requiring companies to secure their obligations upfront before being granted petroleum agreements. Similar mechanisms exist in other resource rich countries where performance bonds or financial guarantees protect government interests. Implementation would require regulatory amendments and coordination between GRA, the Petroleum Commission, Bank of Ghana, and the Ministry of Energy.

Ghana’s petroleum sector faces multiple challenges beyond surface rental collection. Production has declined from peak levels reached in 2019, with the Jubilee and TEN fields experiencing natural depletion while new discoveries have not yet come onstream to offset losses. Investment in exploration has remained subdued due to global energy transition concerns and Ghana’s fiscal challenges that create uncertainty about the operating environment.

The country’s petroleum legal framework, anchored by Act 815 and subsequent amendments, was designed to ensure transparent, accountable management of oil and gas revenues for the benefit of current and future generations. The establishment of the Petroleum Holding Fund, Ghana Stabilization Fund, and Ghana Heritage Fund aimed to create institutional structures preventing resource curse dynamics common in other oil producing nations.

However, implementation challenges have consistently undermined these policy intentions. Beyond surface rental collection, PIAC reports have documented various compliance gaps including delayed transfers from the Petroleum Holding Fund to designated accounts, insufficient transparency in carried and participating interest calculations, and inadequate reporting on petroleum revenues from different fields and operators.

The Auditor General’s directive to enforce penalties represents recognition that administrative oversight alone has failed to ensure compliance. Without meaningful consequences for non payment, legal obligations become optional rather than mandatory, progressively eroding the entire regulatory framework. Whether this directive produces substantive behavior change will depend on whether penalties are actually imposed and collected rather than simply threatened.

For Ghana’s petroleum sector, the arrears crisis compounds concerns about declining production, falling revenues, and insufficient new investment. The country needs a functioning, well enforced regulatory system that ensures all operators meet their obligations consistently. Current performance suggests significant gaps remain between policy intentions and operational reality, with fiscal revenues suffering as a consequence.