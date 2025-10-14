Audit Uncovers Inflated Claims as Government Pays Road Contractors

A comprehensive audit of contractor payment claims has revealed significant discrepancies in amounts submitted during Ghana’s government transition, prompting authorities to validate every certificate before releasing GH₵5 billion to road contractors. The exercise, which delayed payments by several months, uncovered what officials describe as inflated or inaccurate submissions that could have cost taxpayers millions if paid without verification.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza disclosed that the Auditor General, working alongside leading accounting firms, completed the validation exercise before the Finance Minister began disbursing funds on Friday, October 10. The process examined over GH₵21 billion in submitted claims, representing years of accumulated debt to contractors.

“If we had rushed to pay without proper validation, we would have thrown away part of the taxpayers’ money because some of the amounts submitted were inaccurate,” Agbodza explained, though he stopped short of specifying how many claims were disallowed or by what amounts.

That omission matters because contractors and the public deserve transparency about what the audit actually found. Were claims inflated deliberately or through honest errors? How much money would have been overpaid without validation? Which categories of claims triggered the most scrutiny? Government hasn’t answered these questions publicly, leaving a vacuum that speculation fills.

What’s clear is that the validation process created tension between fiscal prudence and industry cash flow needs. The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry complained bitterly about delays in a September 29 letter to the minister, arguing that prolonged validation was threatening thousands of jobs and stalling critical infrastructure projects nationwide.

The audit findings showed that some claims had been disallowed, according to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who spoke about the process earlier this year. But without detailed disclosure about the scale and nature of disallowed claims, contractors face reputational risk from vague suggestions of impropriety while government avoids accountability for how long validation actually took.

The timing reveals government’s challenge. During the transition between administrations, it was noted that the country faced a GH₵21 billion road sector debt crisis, causing contractors to halt work due to unpaid certificates dating back to 2018. President Mahama promised in July to clear arrears, creating expectations the validation exercise couldn’t meet.

That promise now looks optimistic given the arithmetic. The GH₵5 billion payment came from verified claims totaling over GH₵21 billion, but Agbodza revealed total road contractor arrears now stand at GH₵40 billion. The gap between these figures suggests either additional unvalidated claims exist or debt has grown during the validation period itself.

Government inherited contractor arrears amounting to GH¢67 billion and has committed to auditing and settling these obligations over a four-year period, with an amount of GH¢13 billion allocated in the 2025 Budget to begin clearing verified claims. That GH₵67 billion figure encompasses contractors across all sectors, not just roads, indicating the arrears problem extends far beyond highway construction.

The scale of accumulated debt raises uncomfortable questions about how Ghana manages infrastructure financing. Projects get approved and work proceeds before government secures adequate funding. Payment certificates pile up. Contractors effectively become unwilling creditors to government. Eventually, the debt becomes so large that no single-year budget can absorb it, forcing multi-year payment plans that strain contractor finances.

What makes the current situation particularly contentious is the competing narratives about validation. Government presents it as prudent financial management that prevented wasteful spending. Contractors see it as unnecessary delay that imposed cash flow crises on businesses already struggling with Ghana’s economic challenges. Both perspectives contain truth, but they’re difficult to reconcile without more transparency about what the audit actually uncovered.

The absence of detailed findings feeds suspicion. If validation primarily caught honest errors in certificate preparation, government should say so clearly and perhaps offer support to improve contractor accounting systems. If validation uncovered deliberate inflation of claims, government should refer those cases for investigation and potential prosecution. Vague statements about “inaccurate amounts” do neither.

For contractors who submitted accurate claims and still waited months for payment, the validation exercise feels punitive. They’ve done legitimate work, submitted proper documentation, and still can’t access money they’re contractually owed because government needs to verify everyone’s claims. That’s understandable from a fiscal management perspective but devastating from a business cash flow perspective.

The GH₵5 billion disbursement provides relief, but it’s selective relief. Contractors whose claims passed validation early presumably got paid. Those whose certificates required additional scrutiny continue waiting. Those whose claims were disallowed face the prospect of either accepting reduced payment or challenging the audit findings through mechanisms that remain unclear.

Government’s emphasis on transparency and accountability sounds appropriate, but transparency requires disclosure beyond broad statements about validation necessity. Which contractors received payment? What percentage of submitted claims were disallowed? What were the most common reasons for disallowance? Are contractors entitled to appeal audit findings? None of these questions have been answered publicly.

The Chamber of Construction Industry’s frustration reflects broader industry concerns about predictability in government contracting. Companies make investment decisions based on contract terms and payment expectations. When government unilaterally extends payment timelines, even for valid reasons like validation, it disrupts business planning and creates uncertainty that discourages future participation in public projects.

There’s also the human dimension that policy discussions often overlook. Construction companies employ thousands of Ghanaians whose livelihoods depend on project cash flow. Equipment suppliers, material vendors, subcontractors, consultants, all face pressure when main contractors can’t pay because government hasn’t paid them. The economic ripple effects extend far beyond the companies holding contracts.

Agbodza acknowledged these concerns, stating that government’s goal is to sustain the road construction sector, protect jobs, and ensure contractors are paid fairly for work done without compromising public accountability. But achieving those multiple objectives simultaneously requires more than good intentions; it requires systems that validate claims quickly and pay promptly once validation completes.

The minister assured stakeholders that further payments would be made as validation exercises continue and funds become available through the Ministry of Finance. That formulation leaves considerable uncertainty about timing and amounts, which makes financial planning difficult for contractors still waiting.

What’s needed is a structured payment schedule based on validation completion timelines. If government knows which claims have been validated and in what amounts, it should publish a payment calendar showing when contractors can expect disbursement. That would allow businesses to manage cash flow, negotiate with creditors, and plan operations with some confidence.

The validation controversy also highlights the need for better systems to prevent these situations from recurring. If claims submitted during transition periods require extensive verification, that suggests weaknesses in how progress is monitored and certificates are issued during project implementation. Strengthening those front-end controls could reduce the need for expensive, time-consuming audits later.

Government’s inherited contractor debt extends beyond roads to GH₵67 billion across all sectors, reflecting systemic issues in how Ghana budgets for and finances infrastructure. The current administration didn’t create this problem, but it now owns responsibility for solving it in ways that maintain both fiscal discipline and industry viability.

The GH₵5 billion payment represents progress toward that goal, but it’s early progress on a long journey. With GH₵40 billion in road contractor arrears alone, and validation still ongoing for some claims, contractors face months or years before all legitimate debts get settled. That’s a challenging reality for businesses that need cash flow today, not promises about tomorrow.

For now, the validation exercise has concluded for some claims and continues for others. Government has demonstrated willingness to pay validated amounts and has explained why validation was necessary. What remains unclear is whether the process will accelerate, whether transparency will improve, and whether contractors can rely on predictable payments going forward.

Those questions matter as much as the GH₵5 billion already disbursed. Ghana’s infrastructure needs don’t pause while government validates claims. Roads require maintenance, new projects need implementation, and the construction sector needs stability to function effectively. Whether this payment marks the beginning of sustained, transparent, predictable disbursements or proves another episode in Ghana’s recurring contractor payment drama will determine its real significance.