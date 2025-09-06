AU Warns Mobile Money Systems Enable US$580 Billion Annual Losses

African Union report identifies digital payment vulnerabilities as money laundering risk multiplies

The African Union has raised serious concerns about vulnerabilities in mobile money and fintech systems that could facilitate money laundering and illicit financial flows, contributing to Africa’s staggering annual loss of $580 billion to financial crimes.

A comprehensive report by the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows has highlighted how the rapid expansion of digital financial services, while transformative for financial inclusion, has created new pathways for criminal exploitation across the continent.

The scale of the problem is enormous, according to African Development Bank estimates that show Africa losing approximately $1.6 billion daily through various forms of illicit financial flows. Former AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has described these losses as exacerbating the continent’s nearly $2 trillion debt crisis by draining essential resources needed for development initiatives.

Recent AU assessments indicate that $88.6 billion is lost annually through illicit financial flows, representing 3.7% of Africa’s GDP, while additional breakdowns reveal daily hemorrhages of $90 billion in traditional IFFs, $275 billion through multinational profit-shifting, and $148 billion via corruption channels.

The AU HLP report specifically identifies systemic gaps in mobile money operations that create opportunities for financial criminals. Many mobile remittance platforms maintain settlement accounts in foreign jurisdictions, creating opacity that can be exploited to hide or launder illicit funds away from domestic regulatory oversight.

Mobile money reached significant milestones in 2024, surpassing two billion registered accounts and over half a billion active monthly users globally, with transaction values reaching $1.6 trillion according to GSMA’s 2025 State of the Industry Report. Sub-Saharan Africa continues leading adoption rates, contributing approximately $190 billion to regional GDP in 2023.

The penetration statistics are striking: roughly 30% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa use mobile money services, dramatically exceeding the global average of just 13%. West Africa alone accounts for over 500 million active mobile money accounts as of 2023, with services boosting GDP by an estimated $600 billion in participating countries.

However, the AU HLP warns that regulatory frameworks across Africa remain fragmented and poorly standardized, creating enforcement challenges as cross-border trade increasingly relies on electronic and mobile payment systems. This regulatory fragmentation hampers efforts to detect and prevent illicit flows that exploit jurisdictional gaps.

The AU HLP-IFF Secretariat reports that most African countries are failing to meet legal and institutional standards required to effectively combat illicit financial flows, highlighting the urgency of addressing these systemic weaknesses before they become more entrenched.

Remittances from the African diaspora, largely processed through mobile platforms, add complexity to oversight requirements. Without strengthened regulatory regimes, the rapid digitization of Africa’s economy could inadvertently entrench vulnerabilities that undermine progress in curbing financial crimes.

The report emphasizes that while mobile money and non-bank financial institutions including microfinance firms and fintech companies have dramatically expanded financial inclusion, they simultaneously present new systemic gaps that criminals can exploit. The challenge lies in balancing innovation with robust safeguards against financial crime.

The implications extend beyond immediate financial losses to affect Africa’s long-term development prospects. The resources lost through illicit financial flows represent funds that could otherwise be invested in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction programs across the continent.

The AU findings coincide with broader international efforts to combat financial crimes, as regulators worldwide grapple with the challenge of overseeing rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystems while preserving their beneficial impacts on financial inclusion and economic development.

For Africa specifically, the stakes are particularly high given the continent’s heavy reliance on mobile money for basic financial services. Any regulatory overreach that stifles innovation could reverse hard-won gains in financial inclusion, while insufficient oversight could enable continued exploitation by criminal networks.

The report calls for coordinated regional approaches to regulation that can address cross-border aspects of mobile money operations while ensuring consistent standards across different jurisdictions. This includes strengthening Know Your Customer requirements, transaction monitoring systems, and international cooperation mechanisms.

As African governments work to address these challenges, they must navigate the delicate balance between fostering continued innovation in digital financial services and implementing robust safeguards against their criminal exploitation. The success of this balancing act will significantly impact both Africa’s financial inclusion progress and its ability to retain resources for development.